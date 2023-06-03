The first national standard for blockchain technology was released

Original Title: The First National Standard for Blockchain Technology Released

News from our newspaper (intern reporter Xia Hua) The reporter recently learned from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that the national standard “Blockchain and Distributed Accounting Technology Reference Architecture” (GB/T 42752-2023) was officially released. This is my country’s first approved national standard in the field of blockchain technology.

According to the information on the national standard information public service platform, the standard was released on May 23 this year and will be officially implemented on December 1 this year, further accelerating the standardization process of blockchain in my country and laying the foundation for the high-quality development of the blockchain industry Base.

Blockchain is a new type of database software integrated with distributed network, encryption technology, smart contract and other technologies. It is an important part of the new generation of information technology and an important technical support for the development of digital economy. The national standard “Blockchain and Distributed Accounting Technology Reference Architecture” is a basic and universal standard to guide the application of blockchain technology and industrial development in my country. Provide a reference guide for the community to unify the understanding of the blockchain concept, build and improve the blockchain system, and choose to use blockchain services. At present, the national standard has released 10 related national standard plans including blockchain and distributed ledger technology terminology, blockchain and distributed ledger technology system test specifications.

