The first national standard in the field of blockchain technology was officially released

Xinhua News Agency learned from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that the national standard “Blockchain and Distributed Accounting Technology Reference Architecture” was officially released. This is the first national standard in the field of blockchain technology approved and released in my country.

According to reports, the standard is a basic and universal standard to guide the application of blockchain technology and industrial development in my country. It regulates the functional architecture and core elements of the blockchain system, and provides a unified understanding of the concept of blockchain for the industry. Building and improving the blockchain system and providing reference guidelines for choosing to use blockchain services have been applied in hundreds of blockchain companies.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated that the standard has further accelerated the standardization process of my country’s blockchain and laid the foundation for the high-quality development of the blockchain industry. In the next step, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will increase the development of national standards in the field of blockchain and distributed accounting technology, carry out standard publicity and implementation actions nationwide, strengthen the depth of standard application, and continuously improve the service level of the blockchain industry.Wei Hongyi Zhang Xinxin