Since March 1 this year, the pilot scope of pension wealth management products has been expanded to “ten institutions and ten institutions”. After more than five months, the first pension wealth management product in the second batch of approved pilot institutions was officially launched.

At 9:00 a.m. on August 3, China Post Wealth Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “China Post Wealth Management”), the first pension wealth management product – China Post Wealth Management Post Bank Wealth Tianyi·Hongjin Closed Series 2022 Phase 1 Pension Public offering of wealth management products. The reporter of “Securities Daily” learned from a wealth management manager of Postal Savings Bank of Fengtai District in Beijing that the initial planned fundraising of the product is capped at 3 billion yuan. As of 18:00 that day, the product has sold 2.9 billion yuan and the remaining quota is 100 million yuan. Yuan.

The product information shows that its performance comparison benchmark is 5.8% to 8% (annualized), and the risk level is PR2 medium and low risk.

According to information from China Wealth Management.com, as of August 3, a total of 32 pension wealth management products have been issued by wealth management subsidiaries of banks in the market. Except for China Post Wealth Management, the remaining 31 products are issued by the first batch of 4 wealth management companies that have been piloted. The benchmark yield of most product performance comparisons is between 5.8% and 8%, which is relatively stable.

“The pension wealth management product issued by China Post Wealth Management for the first time has a closed period of 5 years, has no subscription starting point, and has a low investment threshold. Sales in pilot areas.” The above-mentioned wealth management manager introduced to reporters that another advantage of this product is that customers can apply for early redemption if they can provide proof materials due to major illnesses, purchase of a house, etc.

The reporter learned from exchanges with a number of investors that, regarding pension wealth management products, they are most concerned about returns and risks. In this regard, the reporter inquired about the manuals of pension wealth management products of many institutions and found that the current investment strategies of pension wealth management products are stable, and the underlying assets are mostly fixed-income assets. For example, more than 80% of the products issued by China Post Wealth Management are invested in fixed-income assets such as medium and high-grade credit bonds, and no more than 20% are invested in equity and financial derivative assets.

Lei Wenjie, a researcher at Puyi Standard, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that investors buy pension wealth management products based on future pension needs and improve the quality of life for the elderly, so more emphasis is placed on the safety and stability of products. Therefore, the creation of wealth management products needs to strictly control risks to ensure that the product returns have high stability. Compared with medium and high-risk products such as hybrid and equity products, fixed income products are more suitable for pension investment needs.

From the current point of view, the attributes of pension wealth management products are similar, and their product characteristics are concentrated in inclusiveness, stability, and long-term nature. In Lei Wenjie’s view, these characteristics are the purpose of the design concept of pension wealth management products, and also the foothold of the specific design of pension wealth management products. Pension wealth management products will continue to strengthen inclusiveness, stability and long-termity through product design. Specifically, we can start from the following aspects: First, uphold the concept of long-term investment, strengthen environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategies, and strengthen national strategies. Develop asset allocation in key areas; second, enrich product functions and refine pension wealth management needs; third, give full play to comprehensive advantages and deeply integrate with the pension industry; fourth, gradually expand the scope to benefit customers of different age groups.

Wang Shiqiang, a senior researcher at Bingjian Science and Technology Research Institute, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that if the bank’s pension wealth management products want to stand out, they need to meet the diverse needs of customers. At the same time, because the product period is generally long, pension wealth management products should strive to dispel customer concerns in terms of income.

At present, pension wealth management products have entered the stage of normalized issuance. Cui Shengyue, a researcher of Puyi Standard, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that the development of pension wealth management products will further improve my country’s third pillar pension financial product system. Pension wealth management is a blue ocean in the banking wealth management market, with broad prospects for development. With the continuous strong demand for funds in the pension industry and the increasing demand for pensions from residents, pension-type wealth management products featuring stable, long-term and inclusive benefits are expected to become stable investments. of hot products, both the distribution scale and the distribution frequency may be further improved.

