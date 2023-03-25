10
- The first place in GPT-4 full score passed the mock interview of a large factory, and Microsoft’s 154-page research refreshed the screen: the first contact with breaking latest news 36 kr
- Microsoft releases Power Platform Copilot, ushering in a new era of AI generative low-code application development Microsoft News
- GPT-4 enhanced version Copilot is here!You can program with your mouth, and the test application has been opened. Netizens: Programmers are dead Wall Street news
- Microsoft has another big move! New AI Family Bucket daily economic news
- The era of GPT-4 programming is here: GitHub Copilot is upgraded, and the chat function is integrated for the first time finance.sina.com.cn
- View full coverage on Google News
See also The relationship between Liu Genghong and Jay Chou Why are Liu Genghong and Jay Chou so good?