10
- The first place in GPT-4 full score passed the mock interview of a large factory, and Microsoft’s 154-page research refreshed the screen: the first contact with breaking latest news 36 kr
- Microsoft releases Power Platform Copilot, ushering in a new era of AI generative low-code application development Microsoft News
- GPT-4 enhanced version Copilot is here!You can program with your mouth, and the test application has been opened. Netizens: Programmers are dead Wall Street news
- GPT-4 Copilot X is shocking, AI code writing efficiency is increased by 10 times, and coders are hit by dimensionality reduction 36 kr
- Microsoft GitHub introduces OpenAI chat feature, allowing developers to ask how to code Mobile Sina.com
- View full coverage on Google News
See also CIFIT Country of Honor Philippines: Optimistic about the Chinese market welcomes Chinese investors_经济