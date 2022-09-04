Original title: The first provincial government pork stockpile this year will be launched in the near future. The estimated total amount will exceed 1,000 tons

On September 2, the reporter learned from the Provincial Development and Reform Commission that Sichuan will launch two batches of provincial government pork reserves in the near future, and the total amount is expected to exceed 1,000 tons. This is the first time this year that Sichuan has launched the release of provincial government pork reserves.

In terms of the specific delivery method, Chengdu will be the center, and Suining Gaojin Food Co., Ltd. and Sichuan Food Co., Ltd., two companies that have previously undertaken the procurement and storage of provincial government pork reserves, will sell them at market prices. In February and April this year, the two companies participated in the provincial government’s pork purchase and storage twice.

In addition, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission will simultaneously guide all cities and states to speed up the release of local government pork reserves, forming a synergy with the previous national release of central pork reserves to further balance the market pork supply.

In addition to the provincial government pork reserves, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission will also dispatch the leading pig production enterprises and slaughtering enterprises to ensure that the enterprises are normally sold, release pork stocks in an orderly manner, and reasonably increase market supply, so as to jointly maintain the stability of the pork market.

Monitoring shows that the current price of live pigs in Sichuan is showing a trend of rapid recovery. On September 1, the province’s average slaughter price of live pigs was 23.26 yuan per kilogram, up 4.05% from the same period last week. (Wang Chengdong, All Media Reporter of Sichuan Daily)Return to Sohu, see more

