The first release of the new version of Hongmeng!Huawei P60 Exposure: Video upgrade with the same 4G processor as Mate 50

On March 23, Huawei will hold a new product launch conference. In addition to the Mate X3, another new flagship should be the P60 series.

For the Huawei P60, the image upgrade is huge this time, as can be seen from Yu Chengdong and He Gang’s spoiler shots. The excellent telephoto performance is worth looking forward to.

According to the latest details, the main camera of the P60 series will launch two main camera-level sensors, Sony IMX888 and IMX789, both of which are 1/1.4-inch 50-megapixel outsole sensors.

The new phone will also support the same variable aperture technology of the Mate50 series (possibly using the same ov64b sensor), which will be a major breakthrough in low-light telephoto this time. The proofs produced are noisy and easy to blur, and the manufacturers basically use the main camera cropping method with a larger aperture instead.

As for other aspects, the Huawei P60 series is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G version, which is the same processor as the Mate50 series, and will also debut the Hongmeng 3.1 system. How much would you consider buying it?