MILANO – Double test, tomorrow, for the risk of asset management, which sees again under the spotlight Generali and, in turn, Banca Generali and Mediobanca. After the rumors of last Friday, which made the bank led by Gian Maria Mossa and 50.1% controlled by the Trieste insurance company, it will be seen whether the market continues to bet on the operation that would bring it into the belly of the Milanese institute, in turn the Lion’s main shareholder.