The first round sold out in less than 1 minute!OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Edition’s last pre-sale tonight: 4299 to grab and earn

Today’s news, one plus technology Li Jie issued a notice,The OnePlus Ace Pro Yuanshen Limited Edition will be pre-sold for the last time at 8:00 tonight, priced at 4,299 yuan.

This new product will be available for pre-sale at 8 pm on October 24th.It was sold out in less than 1 minute during the pre-sale, and the scalpers sold them at a higher price on the second-hand trading platform, which became very popular.

It is reported that OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin limited editionThis time, it is jointly designed with Yuanshen game character Walnut.the color matching is inspired by the dark brown of the Qiankun Tai Gua hat, and the third-generation silk glass technology is used to bring the dual enjoyment of appearance and feel.

The details are also full of Yuanshen elements. The flame texture on the back can change the light and shadow effects according to the viewing angle. The butterfly symbol above the OnePlus logo means that the two sides are attracted to each other. The red side buttons come from the red of the plum blossoms on the walnut. There are plum blossom flashes and walnut portrait head embossed, which is very recognizable.

Not only that, the OnePlus Ace Pro Yuanshen Limited Edition also has a newly designed custom gift box. The limited packaging texture reflects the city wall at the entrance of Liyuegang. The custom gift box contains walnut-Liyuegang acrylic table top ornaments, Humo stick card needle, Walnut’s good partner desktop ornaments, butterfly seat charging adapter, specially customized ice-skin heat dissipation protective shell, walnut custom standing painting limited expression stickers jointly designed by both parties, walnut custom standing painting limited poster, “A Letter to Travelers” (Contains 1000 rough stones).

In terms of parameters,OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition uses a 6.7-inch flexible straight screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+,It has 50 million AI triple cameras on the rear, 16 million pixels on the front, a built-in 4800mAh battery, and supports 150W super flash charging for the longevity version.

