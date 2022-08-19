At 0:00 on August 19th, the OPPO Watch 3 series officially started its first sale. The first sale price of OPPO Watch 3 starts at 1499 yuan, and the first sale price of OPPO Watch 3 Pro starts at 1899 yuan. Only 36 minutes after the launch, the sales of the OPPO Watch 3 series surpassed that of the OPPO Watch 2 series for the whole day. As of 13:00 on the same day, the OPPO Watch 3 series won the top sales and sales of single products and brands in the smartwatch category of JD.com and Tmall.





As the flagship of a new generation of all-smart watches created by OPPO, OPPO Watch 3 Pro adopts a more recognizable “wrist growth design”, a 3D curved screen that extends to the strap, and an ecco custom leather strap to form just the right technology. beauty. The fully customized 1.91-inch LTPO full-curved flexible screen has an ultra-high brightness of up to 1000nit, and supports always-on mode with 100% pixel display, making the dial and motion monitoring data visible at a glance.





In terms of hardware, the OPPO Watch 3 series debuted the flagship strong core Snapdragon W5 of a new generation of wearable devices, achieving millisecond-level response and reducing power consumption by up to 40%. Under the scheduling of UDDE dual-engine hybrid 2.0 technology, the Snapdragon W5 and the Apollo4 Plus chip work together to achieve a 5-day long battery life in the full smart mode and 15 days in the light smart mode. It is worth mentioning that the LTPO screen on the OPPO Watch3 Pro supports the dial always-on mode, which can reduce the screen refresh rate to 1Hz and reduce power consumption by 15%, bringing 3.5 days of battery life in always-on mode, and the battery life is further advanced. .





The OPPO Watch 3 series has also been updated in terms of sports and health monitoring. It adopts OPPO’s self-developed algorithm and is equipped with a 12-channel optical blood oxygen sensor to further improve the accuracy of blood oxygen monitoring data. At the same time, the vascular health research function has been added, and the heart rate monitoring has been upgraded to realize all-weather multi-scene real-time monitoring. In terms of sports, the OPPO Watch 3 series has an exclusive custom tennis mode, and at the same time brings a more functional professional running mode to create a more comprehensive sports health management system.





“Smart and battery life” is the core advantage of the OPPO Watch series. In terms of smart experience, the OPPO Watch 3 series also performs exceptionally well. The OPPO Watch 3 series is compatible with 80+ APPs, including commonly used Baidu Maps, WeChat (for children’s watches), NetEase Cloud Music, etc., covering almost all scenarios of daily life, and the number of compatible applications ranks first in the current domestic Android watch camp. . In addition, the OPPO Watch 3 series also supports multi-scene intelligent cross-screen interconnection functions such as e-sports mode and cross-screen navigation, making life easy to unlock with one touch.





With the long battery life, new wrist growth design, and comprehensive upgrade of sports health and smart experience, the OPPO Watch 3 series has met consumers’ expectations for “all-around new flagship” watches, and has become a well-deserved “Android Watch King”.

At present, the OPPO Watch 3 series has been fully launched, and you can save 100 yuan by placing an order now, and the lowest price on the opening day is only 1499 yuan! There are also 6 installments of interest-free, trade-in, and 30-day worry-free trial for JD.com orders; Tmall contact customer service on the 19th to report the password “Little Black Box” to enjoy a limited one-year broken screen saver. Friends who like this all-smart watch can go to OPPO’s official mall and JD.com and Tmall e-commerce platforms for discount information.



