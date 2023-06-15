The first Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Expo achieves zero carbon exhibition Exhibitors focus on carbon reduction throughout the life cycle

The first Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Carbon Expo”) with the theme of “Road to Carbon Neutrality” closed at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) on June 14. A reporter from the Securities Times learned that this year’s Carbon Expo attracted nearly 600 well-known domestic and foreign companies from 15 countries and regions to participate in the exhibition, displaying 1,081 low-carbon technologies and products.

Through the special park matching sessions, green development/green supply chain matching sessions, and dual carbon service matching sessions, this year’s Carbon Expo achieved 173 one-to-one trade matching sessions. A total of 146 visiting groups were organized during the four-day exhibition period, and more than 80,000 visitors were received.

The first Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo has achieved zero-carbon exhibition through the verification of the carbon neutrality of the exhibition by authoritative organizations and the completion of certification.

Exhibitors focus on carbon reduction throughout the life cycle

Approaching the L’Oreal booth at the Carbon Expo site, a giant lipstick and a bright corridor like a “time-space tunnel” came into view one after another. It is understood that the theme of L’Oreal’s participation in this exhibition is “A Carbon Journey of a Lipstick”, which runs through the story line of the L’Oreal Carbon Expo booth. Stepping into the depths of the booth through the “time and space tunnel”, the carbon footprint of L’Oréal’s product life cycle from research and development, raw materials, packaging, procurement, transportation, retail, consumer use to recycling will be displayed in every aspect.

A reporter from the Securities Times learned during the on-site visit to the Carbon Expo that the carbon reduction goals and measures have changed from “one thriving” among enterprises to “a hundred flowers blooming” in the entire value chain. Since carbon emissions often run through the entire life cycle of the entire industrial chain, involving all links such as raw materials, production, consumption, and recycling, the realization of the “double carbon” goal urgently requires efficient coordination between the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain.

In the corner of the Budweiser booth, two rows of golden barley are particularly eye-catching. The relevant person in charge of Budweiser told the Securities Times reporter that barley production, as the source link, is crucial to carbon reduction in the entire life cycle of beer. In order to achieve the goal of “net-zero emissions across the entire value chain” in 2040, Budweiser started from scratch, explored “carbon-neutral barley”, reduced carbon from the source, that is, the breeding process, and gradually formed a carbon reduction solution for the entire production chain.

“Budweiser Asia Pacific and Jiangsu Agricultural Reclamation Group formally signed a strategic cooperation memorandum in 2016 to carry out a domestic barley breeding program and reduce carbon emissions from the source through various methods including soil health management, reducing chemical use, and increasing field biodiversity. According to the relevant person in charge of Budweiser, Budweiser Asia Pacific also plans to sow another 80,000 tons of barley in 2023, involving 160,000 mu of land, and is expected to empower more than 7,000 farmers.

In terms of resource recovery and waste recycling, Budweiser has also achieved fruitful results. For example, Budweiser has realized the use of waste distiller’s grains to make plant-based leather, which can replace real leather and other artificial leather products. According to reports, Budweiser has promised that by 2025, 100% of its products will use recyclable or mostly recycled packaging.

As an internationally recognized testing, inspection and certification body, SGS has brought a number of green, low-carbon and sustainable solutions. At the carbon expo site, Little Swan Electric and Silk Institute respectively conducted product life cycle verification and certification and carbon neutral certification strategic signing activities with SGS. In addition, zero-carbon food, non-stick pans using renewable materials, household products certified as green products, and sportswear certified by BLUESIGN also appeared on the booth.

Proposal to designate June 11th as “World Low Carbon Day”

At the keynote forum of the expo held on the first day, the “Shanghai Low Carbon Initiative Declaration” was officially released, proposing to designate June 11 as “World Low Carbon Day”.

The “Shanghai Low-Carbon Initiative Declaration” mentioned that at present, global climate change is one of the major challenges facing the sustainable development of human society, and achieving carbon neutrality has become a global consensus. The road to carbon neutrality is a long way to go and requires the joint efforts of all mankind. It is proposed to accelerate the green transformation of production methods and jointly form a good atmosphere of harmonious coexistence and green development. Propose the promotion and practice of a simple and moderate lifestyle, and jointly create a new fashion of green and low-carbon life. It is proposed to designate June 11, the opening day of the 2023 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Expo, as “World Low Carbon Day”. Relying on the Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Expo, we will share valuable experience and wisdom in low-carbon development, promote international exchanges and cooperation, and work together to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality.

At the scientific forum held at the same time, nearly 20 winners of the world‘s top scientific awards, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Sciences, senior experts and scholars, and representatives of industry-leading companies conducted in-depth exchanges, and released the “Shanghai Initiative for Promoting Carbon Neutrality through Science”.

The “Shanghai Initiative for Promoting Carbon Neutrality through Science” proposes to vigorously promote breakthroughs in carbon neutral cutting-edge science and key technologies, vigorously promote the construction of carbon neutral collaboration networks and communication platforms, and vigorously promote the cultivation of high-level talents in the field of carbon neutral science and technology. change and provide an effective way for sustainable development.

Du Xiangwan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that the development model formed since the industrial revolution has begun to come to an end worldwide, and the rise of a new development paradigm will create a new modernization model for mankind. Achieving carbon neutrality in 2060 is just a milestone, not the end. When human society continues to move forward, “the future society needs the support of future energy”, and then “better understand the historical significance of the ‘dual carbon’ goal”.

Realize zero carbon exhibition

The “carbon strength” of enterprises and the “carbon awareness” of citizens have always been the main body of responsibility and an important force for implementing the “double carbon” vision, and it is also the original intention and mission of holding the Carbon Expo. It is understood that the first Expo actively practiced low-carbon exhibitions. In the early stage of the exhibition, exhibitors were promoted to exhibitors from various dimensions such as energy utilization, logistics and transportation, display forms, travel and accommodation, and recycling, and actively promoted green travel to citizens. Green consumption, to create a new fashion of “low carbon changes life, green creates the future”.

During the exhibition, through the use of intelligent IoT, blockchain, big data and other technologies by professional institutions, Shanghai Carbon Expo will complete carbon survey, carbon emission reduction tracking, carbon credit transaction and offset in one stop. Guide to intelligently generate carbon neutral reports. In the end, the authoritative organization checked the carbon neutrality of the exhibition and completed the certification, so as to realize the zero-carbon exhibition of the first expo.

According to industry insiders, as an international event, the Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Expo will give full play to Shanghai’s leading advantages in green and low-carbon development, scientific and technological innovation capabilities, and the level of opening up to the outside world. An innovative measure to play a leading role in benchmarking and demonstration.