The First Sight of Chongqing｜How “Chongqing Goods” Go Worldwide in the Consumption Era-Chongqing Today-Hualong.com

The “May 1st” holiday has just ended, and the first “Three Products” Strategic Summit of the consumer goods industry “returned” to Chongqing with the country’s characteristic consumer goods, continuing the “May 1st” consumption inertia. Consumer goods are closely related to everyone’s life, covering seven major areas of “food, clothing, housing, transportation, play, entertainment and education”. The “three products” strategy refers to: increase varieties, improve quality, and create brands. Simply put: let’s have more, better, and bigger brands in our shopping carts. As an old industrial base, Chongqing has recorded the memory of the development of the consumer goods industry.

From less to more!

The consumer goods industry accumulates fortunes

A wide range of merchandise, a wide variety of choices. Dozens of flavors can be refurbished. Color can be red orange yellow green blue blue purple. Because there are too many choices, buying, buying, and buying can easily lead to “difficulty in choosing”. It is difficult for young people today to imagine what it would be like to have “no choice”. Only in the collection books of the elderly, in the depths of memory, or in the collections of museums, or in a corner of the exhibition hall, can one get a glimpse of: once, the “ticket era” when commodities were extremely scarce.

Even if you buy by ticket, the supply of goods is still in short supply. The “Dayongtang” in front of the counter hides the anxiety of “too many monks and too little porridge”. There are a wide variety of tickets represented by food stamps, covering various aspects such as eating, drinking, sleeping, etc., corresponding to barren commodities. Only when there are so many commodities—reversing the supply and demand, can I break free from the shackles tied to my body, and the tickets with limited purchases lie quietly in the favorites.

After decades of rapid economic development, the consumer goods industry has become a traditional advantageous industry in China. As an old industrial base, Chongqing has 39 of the 41 industrial categories in the country. The consumer goods industry is well-off: the food industry-has reached a scale of 100 billion; papermaking, textiles and clothing, plastics, furniture, etc. billion scale. The average annual output value of Chongqing’s consumer goods industry exceeds 360 billion yuan, and “Made in Chongqing” consumer goods are sold to more than 100 countries and regions including the European Union, the United States, and Japan.

Upgraded version!

Fall in love with this “Chongqing taste”

According to the “White Paper on the Development Situation of the “Three Products” of the Consumer Goods Industry”, there are already 180,000 “above designated size” consumer goods industrial enterprises across the country, accounting for 38% of the national industry. Now I don’t worry if I can’t buy it, I just want to buy a good one. People’s consumption has changed from the material type and improvement type to the stage of pursuing quality. Pay attention to personalization, health and so on. The desire to upgrade consumption is imminent, which will also force the transformation and upgrading of the consumer goods industry.

Baisha Ancient Town, which has a history of thousands of years, has been famous for wine making since ancient times and is the birthplace of Jiangjin Shochu. The earliest records about wine making here can be traced back to the Jiajing period of the Ming Dynasty about 500 years ago. There is a literature record: “Jiangjin is the best wine producer in the province, and Baisha shochu is the best in Tianjin.” Jiangjin Baisha is the golden triangle of Chinese liquor that connects with Kweichow Moutai and Sichuan Luzhou, and is the core production area of ​​China‘s liquor industry. Around the Baisha Park, Jiangjin is building a “Chongqing Wine City” with a goal of “10 billion yuan”.

Small noodles are a traditional breakfast in Chongqing. Chongqing people’s love for small noodles is no less than that of hot pot, and the intimacy is even higher. Every morning, the noodle stalls on the street are extremely popular. Even if the conditions are simple and the benches serve as tables, everyone waits to eat obediently. No matter whether they are in suits, leather shoes, or T-shirt slippers, they are all fascinated by the small noodles at the moment. This bowl of “Chongqing Taste” is well-known throughout the country. Just last month, the country’s first “Chongqing Small Noodles” food production license was issued. Chongqing Small Noodles Industrial Park has also started attracting investment, with a target output value of 10 billion yuan.

Eating and drinking are two important things every day. The takeaway brother helped “cooking Xiaobai” solve half of the troubles, and the remaining half was handed over to the prepared dishes. At the beginning of this year, Liang Ping won the first place in the list of “Top Ten Prepared Vegetable Industry Bases in 2023”. He has great ambitions to upgrade the “Capital of Prepared Vegetables in Western China” into a 100 billion-level industrial cluster. Jianghu dishes, roast knives, small noodles… In the upgraded version of “Chongqing Taste”, we can see the tip of the iceberg of Chongqing’s consumer goods industry.

It smells so good!

Good and new “national trend”

The consumer goods market is a huge cake, and even if it competes with international big brands, the recognition of “domestic products” is also rising rapidly. At present, there are more than 100 kinds of “Made in China“, and the output ranks first in the world; household appliances, shoes, cotton spinning, chemical fiber, clothing, etc., account for more than 50% of the world‘s production capacity; light industry, textiles, and exports account for more than 30% of the world. The “world factory” is worthy of the name, and “the rise of domestic products” is the general trend. “Made in Chongqing” is also a member of the “competing” world market. By 2025, the target output value of the “standard” consumer goods industry is 500 billion yuan. To achieve the goal, it is more advanced and innovative than just acting as a “coolie” in the market.

Every morning, the “Tao Li Bread Company” located in Jiangjin Industrial Park is busy. Inside the gate, the automated aseptic production line is running at full power; outside the gate, a long car is waiting to deliver more than 30 tons of freshly baked bread to the whole city Thousands of supermarkets, shopping malls. Around the bread company, within half an hour’s drive, you can purchase flour, oil, condiments, etc. for making bread. There are many such examples in Chongqing.

“National food” – Fuling mustard, also played a new trick. Intelligent production line, precise salt control, pasteurization, aluminum foil to keep fresh, no preservatives, mustard mustard can be kept fresh for 16 months. Qing Caitou also began to run on new tracks such as “snacks”.

Located in Banan District, Marg Home Furnishing Chongqing Intelligent Manufacturing Base not only has an automated production line, but also can renovate and automate production to tailor “customized furniture”.

Banan, Jiangjin, and Rongchang occupy three of the 39 demonstration cities in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s 2022 “Three Products” strategy for the consumer goods industry. Chongqing promotes the clustering and intelligence of the consumer goods industry with its characteristic industries, and continues to expand its brands. “Made in Chongqing” is based on quality and quantity, constantly renovating patterns, and constantly surprising people, interpreting the law of “true fragrance”, and it is becoming more and more fragrant.

consumer goods industry

Opportunities and challenges coexist

At the “three products” strategic summit of the consumer goods industry, the Municipal Economic and Information Commission announced that the “digital index” of consumer goods in our city was 125.8, which was higher than the national manufacturing industry’s 103.8, but lower than the national manufacturing “benchmark” of 177.4.

According to Mo Yuanming, a researcher at the Coordinated Development Center of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle of Chongqing Technology and Business University, the consumer goods industry has entered the fast lane, and Chongqing is facing new challenges.

Mo Yuanming, a researcher at the Coordinated Development Center of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle of Chongqing Technology and Business University

Chongqing’s consumer goods industry has embraced opportunities such as buying and selling globally, and enhancing international competitiveness and influence. At the same time, it is also facing challenges such as innovation drive and regional optimization layout. If Chongqing’s consumer goods industry wants to grow from “big” to “strong”, first, it should cultivate advantageous and characteristic industrial clusters, and form two 100-billion-level industries of food and light industry, and a 50-billion-level industry of textile (clothing). The second is to focus on the direction of key industries, cultivate the competitive products of leading enterprises, launch the “Made in Chongqing” consumer goods brand, let more “Made in Chongqing” go abroad, and let the consumer goods industry play an engine role in driving the city’s high-quality development.

Aim high

Goods go all over the world

China‘s “consumption story” has always been a grand and complex theme. Historically, the legends of Shanxi merchants, Huizhou merchants, and Zhejiang merchants are the embryonic form of the “commodity economy” in the ancient land of China-good goods are sold all over the world. Today, China‘s consumer goods industry is also confident, and it has a colorful dream that is not lost to the ancients: we don’t have to buy overseas, and countless foreigners come to China to “shop” domestic products. The premise is: domestic products should be self-improvement!

