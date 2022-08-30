



Jianyi China No. 1 Circle and the Special Summit of Real Estate and Construction Industry Committee

On the afternoon of August 28th, the special summit of Jianyi China No. 1 Circle and Real Estate and Construction Industry Committee was successfully concluded at the Jianyi Shanghai Service Center, announcing that the first stop of the Jianyi China No. 1 Circle was successfully launched. The appeal is the origin, and it is not broken and derived to influence more high-end groups. Taking core issues as the starting point, entrepreneurs conduct in-depth discussions and exchanges, and work together to strengthen the development of the enterprise.





Group photo of guests at the special summit of Jianyi China No. 1 Circle and Real Estate Construction Industry Committee

The Shanghai business elites gathered in this event. The guests present at the event were the director of the Liaison Office of Anqing Municipal Government in Shanghai.Xie ZhengDoctor of Economics / CEO of E-House Enterprise GroupDing ZuyuChairman of Shanghai Hengshi Investment GroupNie JianmingDirector of Real Estate Construction Industry Committee / Chairman of Shanghai Hanzhi Construction GroupSan ZhengpingChairman of Shanghai JianyiZhu HaisoldierAnd dozens of member entrepreneurs of Shanghai Anqing Chamber of Commerce.

Thematic summits cross the cycle

The meeting was held by the director of the Real Estate Construction Industry Committee and the chairman of Shanghai Hanzhi Construction Group.San ZhengpingModerator, the topics of the summit will be in-depth exchanges and discussions on the current market situation and future prospects of the real estate industry, especially the normalization of the current epidemic. Under the new economic situation, how can our entrepreneurs survive the difficult times and run their enterprises better.





Chan Zhengping, Director of Real Estate Construction Industry Committee and Chairman of Shanghai Hanzhi Construction Group

The event was honored to invite a doctor of economics and the CEO of E-House Enterprise GroupDing ZuyuTo share and communicate on the topic of the real estate industry, Dr. Ding said that the real estate industry is currently facing severe challenges, with a large stock market, narrow transaction volume, and a wide range of upstream and downstream industrial chains. There are also individual potential risks, and the overall pressure is relatively large.

At present, the government has issued a package of policies to actively rescue the market. We can see that the first- and second-tier cities basically follow the general policy of not restricting purchases and loans. The government has also launched a special bail-out fund for key leading real estate companies to ensure the smooth delivery of houses. The real estate in some cities is declining. In the future, the real estate market will enter a period of adjustment and return to the relationship between supply and demand.





Ding Zuyu, Doctor of Economics, CEO of E-House Enterprise Group

As a sharing guest, Chairman of Shanghai JianyiZhu HaibingTake the stage for “The world sees Jane“Share, Zhu Haibing mentioned that the ceramic tile industry has always been positively related to real estate. Today, the cold winter experienced by real estate, our ceramic tile industry has deeply realized how to survive in the stock market and the downward cycle environment a few years ago.

Jane’s first step is to differentiate,Create a new category of marble tilesopening up a new track for the development of the ceramic tile industry; focusing on the second stage, using technical standards to lead the development of the industry, Jian Yi is original0.5mm close seampasteThe technology has reached the international leading level, which has widened the gap of competition; the third stage is service transformation, and the first finished product delivery in the ceramic tile industry, from the formulation of industry finished product delivery system standards to raise the competition threshold,Jian Yi from semi-finished productsBThe end-manufacturing brand has becomeCend serviceBrands do not blindly pursue scale, but focus on user value, continue to develop in high-precision fields, and be friends with time.





Zhu Haibing, Chairman of Shanghai Jianyi

Director of Shanghai Liaison Office of Anqing Municipal GovernmentXie ZhengWhen he came to the stage to share, he pointed out that the macro situation is very severe, and related companies are also struggling, so they must be very patient with the future, and good prospects are worth looking forward to, especially from the situation shared by Mr. Zhu, chairman of Shanghai Jianyi,Let the world see Jian Yi, and I hope we entrepreneurs can see ourselves in Jian Yi. There are several aspects that are worth learning from:

First: than wise.Being good at making use of one’s own intelligence may be a quality that an enterprise must possess, especially in today’s difficult and difficult conditions.Second: than patience.The economic environment is poor, and our reform and opening up for more than 40 years is not a difficulty this time. I believe everyone can survive it.Third, than innovation.There is a unique aspect to Jian Yi’s development. I think every enterprise should make some efforts in this aspect.





Xie Zheng, Director of the Liaison Office of Anqing Municipal Government in Shanghai

During the pre-meeting break, the on-site guests were invited to visit the Shanghai Service Center of Jianyi Group to experience Jianyi.5mmClose-stitched pavingpastetechnology andFinished product deliveryServe,HumanBookIt is not only reflected in the brand concept of Jianyi, but also the values ​​practiced by practical actions.













The guests visited the Shanghai Service Center of Jianyi Group

The successful conclusion of the Shanghai event is a new starting point. We look forward to the next stop of Jianyi China‘s No. 1 circle to hold higher-level exchanges and dialogues, bringing forward analysis of cutting-edge trends and colliding with sharp points of view. Jianyi joins hands with like-minded partners to continue Progress, and promote the development of enterprises!



