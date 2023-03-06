(Original title: Changan Deep Blue’s first SUV officially unveiled to help the brand enter the medium-sized SUV market)

Securities Times News, March 5, Changan Automobile (000625) Deep Blue brand’s second model, the first SUV – Changan Deep Blue S7 officially unveiled, based on the EPA1 platform, the new car is positioned as a medium-sized SUV. Like the Deep Blue SL03, the Deep Blue S7 also has two power forms of extended-range hybrid and pure electric power, and is expected to be launched in 2023.

It is understood that Changan Deep Blue S7 skillfully combines the sense of speed and large space of an SUV with the elegance and quality of new energy vehicles, bringing users a trendy design and intelligent functions compatible with themselves and families. In terms of appearance, interior design, and CMF design (color, material, process), fully practice the concept of symbiotic aesthetics, and establish a new inspiring design in terms of the impact of technology, intelligent interaction, and dual comfort of body and mind. Fashion expands multiple values ​​for the new generation of users who pay attention to the quality of life and love outdoor exploration.

According to reports, Changan Deep Blue S7 brings rational wisdom and humanistic spirit to users through a comprehensive upgrade of technological experience and technological aesthetics. The AR-HUD, which replaces the traditional instrument panel, is one of the iconic designs in the interior, allowing drivers to more easily pay attention to vehicle information and the surrounding environment, making driving smarter and safer. As a medium-sized SUV, the Changan Deep Blue S7 is 4750mm long, 1930mm wide, and 1625mm high, with a leapfrog wheelbase of 2900mm, bringing intimate humanistic care to users when traveling. In addition, the intelligent interactive lights of Changan Deep Blue S7 are equipped with 348 lamp beads arranged in the traditional fog lamp area, forming a unique light language interactive platform, which can realize light language effects such as pedestrian courtesy, driving status reminder, special scene animation, etc. Efficiency greatly enhances the safety factor, and establishes a futuristic and warm dialogue between vehicles, pedestrians, and traffic. In terms of power, the Deep Blue S7 will provide two types of power. The pure electric version will be equipped with 160kW and 190kW electric motors, while the range-extending version will provide a motor with a maximum power of 175kW and a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine. Charge as a range extender.

Data shows that Deep Blue SL03 delivered 4,103 new cars in February this year, and the cumulative delivery volume has reached 37,328. Deepblue S7 will be launched this year. At that time, it will form a sedan + SUV twin star product camp with Deepblue SL03, helping Changan Deepblue brand launch a strong sprint to the annual delivery volume of 400,000. (Zheng Yuchuan)