(Original title: The first three quarterly reports of funds show that 21 shares were held by funds, 12 shares doubled their performance in the first three quarters, and star funds continued to sell on the new energy track)

The three quarterly reports of public funds are continuously disclosed.

According to statistics from Securities Times·Databao, as of October 22, a total of 47 A-share public funds have disclosed the third quarterly reports for 2022, and many of them outperformed the benchmark growth rate of performance over the same period and achieved certain results.

Specifically, the five funds of Zhonggeng all outperformed the performance benchmarks for the same period. Among them, Zhonggeng Value Pioneer outperformed by 6 percentage points; Zhonggeng’s small-cap value and Zhonggeng Value’s flexible and flexible allocation outperformed by more than 4 percentage points. Funds under HSBC Jintrust and SDIC UBS generally underperformed. Only SDIC UBS held A to outperform the benchmark for two years of industrial upgrading.

21 shares held by 3 or more funds

According to data treasure statistics, from the perspective of the three quarterly reports of the funds that have been published, a total of 21 shares have been held by 3 or more funds. From the perspective of the industry where the funds are holding stocks, the new energy track is still popular.

Among them, Tianqi Lithium has entered the top ten heavyweight stocks of 10 funds, all of which are funds under HSBC Jintrust and SDIC UBS. 10 funds hold a total of 37.878 million shares of the company, accounting for 2.57% of the circulating A shares. In addition, Huayou Cobalt, Ningde Times, Tinci Materials and many other well-known companies in the industry have more than 5 shareholding funds.

The new energy industry performed poorly in the A-share market in the third quarter, but many funds are still optimistic about the new energy industry. Lu Bin, manager of HSBC Jintrust Fund, said that he is still optimistic about the future of the new energy industry.

Judging from the third quarterly reports of listed companies, many funds have entered the top ten tradable shareholders of new energy stocks. For example, Xingyuan Materials is mainly engaged in lithium battery separators. The third and fourth largest shareholders of the company are the funds managed by Cui Chenlong, Qianhai Kaiyuan New Economy A and Qianhai Kaiyuan Public Utilities, respectively holding 28.6491 million shares and 25.1468 million shares of Xingyuan Materials. shares; Invesco Great Wall New Energy Industry A managed by Yang Ruiwen increased its holdings of 100,200 shares in the company and entered the company’s top ten shareholders list.

Putailai is mainly engaged in lithium battery materials. In the third quarter, Huaxia Energy Innovation A increased its holdings of the company by 9,139,400 shares, and is currently the company’s seventh largest tradable shareholder; Dongfang New Energy Vehicle theme increased its holdings by 849,700 shares, becoming the company’s ninth largest tradable shareholder.

Funds get together and the performance of holding stocks generally increases

Up to now, 13 of the above 21 stocks have released the third quarterly report or the third quarterly report forecast, which is generally strong in terms of market performance. Calculated based on the median of the three quarterly reports or forecast intervals, 12 of them doubled their performance. The net profit of Rongjie and Tianqi Lithium increased by 45.33 times and 29.29 times respectively year-on-year; the net profit of Jiangte Motor, Yongxing Materials and China Mining Resources increased by more than 500%.

Looking forward to the market outlook, some funds have voiced their voices in their third quarterly reports, prompting them to pay attention to opportunities on the growth track. Lu Bin, manager of HSBC Jintrust Fund, said that “high-quality growth” will become the main investment opportunity in the follow-up market, and long-term structural opportunities in the equity market have been opened. Qiu Dongrong, manager of Zhonggeng Fund, also said that the valuation of some growth industries has become reasonable, and his funds are actively looking for growth stocks with relatively low valuations but rising prosperity, and obtain excess returns by seizing these opportunities.

According to data treasure statistics, in terms of market performance in the third quarter, the above-mentioned 21 shares of China Shenhuo, Changshu Bank, and Chihong Zinc and Germanium 3 stocks recorded gains.

Among them, Shenhuo shares held by Zhonggeng Fund have the highest cumulative increase, up to 28.36%. The four funds of Zhonggeng: Zhonggeng Value Pilot, Zhonggeng Value Quality One-Year Hold, Zhonggeng Small Cap Value and Zhonggeng Value Smart and Flexible Allocation hold a total of 95.0121 million shares of this stock, a significant increase of 12.47% compared with the semi-annual report. times; the proportion of circulating A shares also increased from 0.32% to 4.26%.