“The security of states and companies passes from the management of big data”. Giuseppe Di Franco, CEO of the Italian division of Atos, the number one group in Europe in the Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing and global leader in digital transformation with 110 thousand employees in 73 countries and 12 billion euros of consolidated turnover, is certain of this. Words that Di Franco spoke during his visit to Cineca di Bologna, the Italian inter-university consortium with which Atos has begun working these days to install one of the five most powerful supercomputers in the world, Leonardo, at the Tecnopolo.

The installation of the super-computing machine is underway

The first components of the 240 million euro community machine – co-financed by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking and MUR, which will be one of the resources of the National Supercomputing Center financed by the PNRR – started arriving this week in the area of ​​the former Manifattura Tabacchi in Bologna. transformed into a citadel of science, where four trucks a week (30 in all) are scheduled to bring almost 5 thousand servers and 157 racks to the Technopole, for a total of over 360 thousand kg of weight and hundreds of kilometers of cables. Atos has the task of assembling them with the aim of being ready at the end of the summer for the commissioning of a data center capable of carrying out, when fully operational, 250 million billion operations per second. «The constant development of High Performance Computing – explains the CEO of Atos Italia – has amply demonstrated the potential of this technology in the field of research and industry. Right here, within the Bolognese technopole, we have managed to take this technology to an even higher level, guaranteeing 20% ​​of all European computational capacity. HPC plays a key role in the development of a complete European digital sovereignty: the security and autonomy of European nations and companies now pass from the calculation capacity and data management ».

Framework agreement with the University of Bologna for HPC and Quantum Computing

A few hours before the visit to Cineca Di Franco signed with the rector of the Alma Mater, Giovanni Molari, a five-year framework agreement for collaboration to start the joint development with the University of Bologna of training, research and technology transfer projects and support for entrepreneurship in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, High Performance and Quantum Computing, CyberSecurity and the European Cloud, with particular attention to the European initiative of Gaia-X: frontier issues on which the two bodies propose themselves to intensify partnership opportunities between business and academic experiences, including PhDs, scholarships, commissioned research, fellowships. To have, together with the supercomputer more powers, also cutting-edge skills and brains, and also being able to exploit projects and resources of the PNRR.

The National Supercomputing Center is born in Bologna

The setting up of the accelerating works and agreements under the Two Towers is the birth, made official on 19 July, of the new National Supercomputing Center CSC, which is based in the Bolognese technopole. The former rector of Alma Mater, Francesco Ubertini, former president of IFAB, International Foundation Big Data and Artificial Intelligence for Human Development (Foundation created in 2019 by the Emilia-Romagna Region to build a first bridge between the science of supercomputing and businesses ) was also appointed vice president of the ICSC Foundation which will manage the National Research Center in High Performance Computing, Big Data and Quantum Computing, one of the five National Centers provided for by the PNRR based in Bologna, which will be able to count on almost 320 million euros in funding , on Next Generation EU funds as part of the Education and Research Mission of the PNRR.