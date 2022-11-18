Recently, the sharp drop in the bond market has increased the redemption pressure on bank wealth management products.

This year is also the first year when the transition period of the new asset management regulations ends. After capital-guaranteed wealth management has become history and net value management of wealth management products, what is the current performance of net value management of bank wealth management products? The Paper conducted a statistical analysis based on the data disclosed by Wind (excluding products with no net worth in the past six months).

Wind disclosed a total of 23 wealth management subsidiaries of Chinese-funded banks and the issuance of wealth management products and the situation of broken net wealth management products. Statistics show that as of November 17, 2022, 23 bank wealth management subsidiaries have issued a total of 15,451 wealth management products, of which 1,217 have broken net wealth management products, accounting for 7.88%.

Bank wealth management subsidiaries broke net wealth management products (as of November 17, 2022, data source: Wind)

The net product ratios of 7 bank wealth management subsidiaries are less than 5%

From the statistical results, the number of wealth management products currently issued by 23 wealth management subsidiaries is 15,451. Among them, CNCB Wealth Management, Bank of China Wealth Management, China Merchants Bank Wealth Management, ICBC Wealth Management, Industrial Bank Wealth Management, and CCB Wealth Management issued more than 1,000 wealth management products, respectively 1,575, 1,434, 1,355, 1,338, 1,326, 1090 pieces.

From the perspective of the number of wealth management products that have broken through the net, ICBC currently has the highest number of wealth management products that have broken the net, at 238. CCB Wealth Management, Industrial Bank Wealth Management, and Bank of China Wealth Management followed with 148, 134, and 119 wealth management products.

From the perspective of the proportion of broken net wealth management products, ICBC wealth management, Agricultural Bank of China wealth management, Hengfeng wealth management, CCB wealth management, China Post wealth management, Industrial Bank wealth management products accounted for more than 10%, respectively 17.79%, 17.55% %, 15.63%, 13.58%, 10.97%, 10.11%. At the same time, the proportion of broken net wealth management products of Shangyin Wealth Management, Huiyin Wealth Management, Xinyin Wealth Management, Hangyin Wealth Management, Suyin Wealth Management, Yu Rongshang Wealth Management, and Minsheng Wealth Management is relatively low, respectively 4.64%, 4.52%, 4.25%, 3.26%, 2.16%, 1.78%, 1.54%.

The first year after the transition period of the new asset management regulations officially ends

In 2022, with the end of the transition period of the new asset management regulations, wealth management products will realize a comprehensive net worth transformation. “Net worth products have become the absolute main force in the market, the rectification of cash management products continues to advance, and the scale of investment standardized assets continues to increase.” The Banking Wealth Management Registration and Custody Center issued the “China Banking Wealth Management Market Semi-annual Report (2022)” pointed out.

Data show that as of the end of June 2022, the existing scale of wealth management products reached 29.15 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.98%. Judging from the transformation of wealth management products, the degree of net worth transformation of wealth management products continued to increase. As the first year after the transition period of the new asset management regulations officially ends, the transformation of wealth management business will continue to deepen in the first half of 2022, and the existing scale and proportion of net worth products have reached a relatively high level. As of the end of June 2022, the existing scale of net worth wealth management products was 27.72 trillion yuan, accounting for 95.09%, an increase of 16.06 percentage points from the same period last year.

The transition period of the new asset management regulations is over, and the cost valuation method of wealth management products has also been replaced by the net value method. Except for cash management wealth management products that meet the conditions, net worth wealth management products are required to adopt market value valuation, and only assets that meet certain conditions can be valued using the amortized cost method. Under the amortized cost method, the fluctuation of the net value of the product is small, and investors feel better. However, this valuation method does not truly reflect the product price and accumulates risks. When the product is sold as an investment product, it is easy to cause fluctuations in the net value and cause losses to customers. Valuation by the market value method truly reflects the realizable value and risks of the assets invested in wealth management products. Asset prices are adjusted every day, and the net value of the product is also adjusted accordingly.

How to see the redemption pressure caused by the sharp drop in the bond market

Bank wealth management products under net worth management are also more volatile. Regarding the redemption pressure on bank wealth management products caused by the recent sharp drop in the bond market, Guojun Gushou Qin Han believes that this is “the price of growth in the process of bank wealth management sub-net value transformation, which will appear sooner or later.”

Qin Han said that in the early stage, the market will enter a positive feedback mode. Due to the huge volume of wealth management funds, entering any market is enough to trigger a strong bull market, such as the bull market of convertible bonds in 2021 and the bull market of credit bonds in 2022 . However, when the share conversion premium rate generally rises above 30-50% and credit spreads are compressed to near historically low values, this positive feedback model will become very fragile, because there is no market that only goes up but not down, even for financial management Son, bullets are not infinite. So once the trend reverses, negative feedback will form and continue, and because the current information transmission is very fast, superimposing the previous learning effect will lead to a preemption once the unanimous expectation is formed, and when there are more people preempting, This negative feedback pattern will be further exacerbated.

When the bond market experienced a decline on Monday, CITIC Securities chief economist Mingming analyzed the main reasons for the sharp drop in the bond market: first, the central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued symbolic policies to rescue the real estate market; second, the market Concerns about funding have intensified; third, the recovery transaction brought about by the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy. Regarding the adjustment of the bond market on Wednesday, Mingming believes that, in addition to the above-mentioned reasons, the adjustment of interbank certificates of deposit obviously exceeds that of treasury bonds and CDB bonds, and it is also related to the operational factors of transaction allocation. Due to the huge redemption pressure, some assets had to be passively sold.

Mingming further pointed out that after entering November, the optimization of epidemic prevention policies and the continuous introduction of “broad credit” measures for real estate and other industries have changed investors’ expectations for policies and the long-term economy. As a result, fixed-income products such as bond bases were redeemed in advance, and managers had to sell bond assets, causing the bond market to face greater redemption pressure. However, the number of wealth management maturities in November is relatively controllable, and the sharp drop in bonds this time is an explosion of accumulated bearish power. When wide credit has not been actually verified and the foundation for the development of the real economy is not yet solid, we judge the rate of return There is no basis for sustained and rapid upward movement.