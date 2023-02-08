The new five-seat flagship for the family—three models of Ideal L7 are officially released, with a unified national retail price of 319,800 to 379,800

DoNews Auto News on February 8th, on February 8, 2023, Ideal Auto officially released its first five-seater product-a new five-seater flagship for families, the Ideal L7. Ideal L7 is built for a family of three, adopting a unique design language and new colors that incorporate time, interpreting a dynamic body posture. Ideal L7 has the space and comfort of the second row beyond the D-class luxury car, the queen seat for the lover, the starry sky bed for the whole family, and the flagship configuration of a million-dollar luxury car. This model is equipped with the ideal range-extending electric 2.0 system, which achieves flagship-level strong performance, ultra-quiet, long battery life, and low energy consumption. The acceleration time from 100 kilometers is 5.3 seconds, and the CLTC comprehensive battery life reaches 1315 kilometers. At the same time, Ideal L7 meets the highest standard of 25% small offset collision on both sides of the G-class. Space, to give every family member all-round protection. In addition, Ideal L7 is also equipped with a smart space and smart driving that can continue to grow, using AI technology to benefit the whole family.

In addition to the ideal L7 Pro and Ideal L7 Max models announced on September 30, 2022, the third model of the Ideal L7, the Ideal L7 Air, was also released today. Ideal L7 Air uses a battery pack with the same performance and higher cost performance. It is equipped with CDC continuously variable damping shock absorber, Ideal Smart Driving AD Pro and Ideal Smart Space SS Pro as standard, creating an experience beyond the same level. Ideal L7 Air, Ideal L7 Pro, and Ideal L7 Max have national unified retail prices of RMB 319,800, RMB 339,800, and RMB 379,800, respectively.

In addition, Ideal L8 Air is also launched simultaneously, and it is also equipped with CDC continuously variable damping shock absorber, Ideal Smart Driving AD Pro and Ideal Smart Space SS Pro as standard, with a unified national retail price of 339,800 yuan. So far, the ideal L8 Air, Ideal L8 Pro, and Ideal L8 Max models will better meet the travel needs of family users in the price range of 300,000 to 400,000.

Luxurious home: flagship space experience

As the first mid-to-large five-seat flagship SUV under Ideal Motors, the Ideal L7 creates a spacious, comfortable and warm exclusive space experience for a family of three. The ideal L7 has a length of 5050mm, a width of 1995mm, a height of 1750mm, and a wheelbase of 3005mm, achieving the flagship size space.

The ideal L7 second-row seat is independently developed by Ideal Automobile based on the five-seater SUV model. The maximum leg room of the second row of Ideal L7 can reach 1160 mm, and the height of the rear row is close to one meter, providing a riding experience comparable to that of a D-class luxury car.

At the same time, Li Auto has rethought the design shape, material, structure and size of the five-seater seat. Therefore, Ideal L7 has created a more comfortable five-seat seat based on the data of the Chinese human body model. It has designed a concave area near the human shoulder blade, and adopted a difficult invisible hanging technology to avoid the separation of the face cover and the seat sponge. The floating feeling fits the back better.

It is worth mentioning that Ideal L7 has carefully created a one-button two-row “queen seat” mode for the hostess. The 40-degree stepless adjustable second-row backrest and 270-degree embracing design are combined together to match the armrest box, allowing lovers to immerse themselves in the entire wide, soft and comfortable seat.

Home users can also store items more flexibly and neatly in the ideal L7 car. The whole car is equipped with 26 storage spaces, and items including mobile phones, keys, lipsticks, sunglasses, high heels and handbags can be easily stored. The extra-long seat slide rail, 4/2/4 reclining design and the electric adjustment method of the whole car seat can freely reorganize the space in the car like building blocks, easily move or lay down the seat, and explore the “home” at any time “The infinite possibilities. In addition, the ideal L7 trunk has a depth of 1081 mm, and its powerful loading capacity fully meets the travel needs of family users. Moreover, Ideal L7 is also equipped with a trunk storage curtain, making the user’s “storage room” tidy and private.

In addition to queen seats and a large storage room, Ideal L7 also comes standard with electric sunshade curtains, a large canopy, and a front windshield with double-layer silver-plated sound insulation and heat insulation technology. The heat insulation rate of the silver-plated layer exceeds 50%. Under the sun, the temperature inside the car with silver coating is 5 degrees lower than that of ordinary glass, and the ultraviolet blocking rate exceeds 99%. In addition to the sun protection effect, the entire second row and rear windshield of Ideal L7 are equipped with privacy glass, which can protect the privacy space without the need for film treatment.

When the user easily pulls off the headrest of the seat and clicks to turn on the camping mode, all the seats will be automatically folded, and then a mattress will be laid on it to have a “big bed” with a space of 1.5 meters by 2.4 meters. At the same time, the total area of ​​the ideal L7’s dual panoramic roof exceeds 1 square meter. For example, the ideal L7 Max sunroof has an area of ​​1155mm x 910mm. On weekends, I take my family to the mountains and the beach, watch the world together, and sleep in the scenery.

Ideal L7 is a five-seater model with excellent air-conditioning comfort. The second row is equipped with an independently controllable air-conditioning system, allowing family members in the rear row to adjust the temperature of their own space. In addition to the air outlets of the central armrest and the air outlets of the second row of feet, Ideal L7 also adds B-pillar air outlets on both sides, which can achieve faster air circulation and more abundant blowing angles, cooling and heating speed Both are faster. Whether it is cold winter or hot summer, the lovers and children in the back row can get a comfortable temperature as quickly as the front row.

In addition, Ideal L7 also comes standard with the flagship configuration of some million-dollar luxury cars. The car’s flagship five-seater comes standard with fully-enclosed seat heating, four-seater ventilation, four-seater waist massage, and comfortable soft pillows; the all-inclusive door design allows the hostess to get on and off the car without worrying about dirty trouser legs and skirt corners. Inductive tailgate, 256-color ambient light, electric adjustable steering wheel with heating, adaptive headlights, seat welcome and other functions further enhance the sense of luxury.

The luxurious “home” of Ideal L7 is also equipped with flagship audio-visual entertainment experience. Ideal L7 Max is the only mainstream five-seater SUV that is equipped with rear screens as standard. Three 15.7-inch 3K large screens all adopt ultra-thin coating Anti-Reflective technology, which greatly reduces the mirror effect on the screen surface, and can be seen clearly without dazzling even in a strong light environment. Moreover, the three screens all use low blue light display technology, which can effectively protect children’s eyesight. At present, Rheinland China‘s professional low blue light certification for large car screens has only been awarded to Ideal L9 OLED screens, Ideal L8, and Ideal L7 LCD screens, which can reduce the proportion of harmful blue light with a wavelength of 415 nm to 455 nm in the total blue light. Below 50%.

7.3.4 panoramic sound system, with 21 professional-grade speakers, double center, three high-power subwoofers, four sky speakers, and a maximum power amplifier of 1920 watts. Ideal Auto accurately recognizes the acoustic data of five seats through 80 microphone points, coupled with the fine-tuning of the self-developed sound algorithm, to ensure that each listener can experience the precise music orientation and capture every music in different sitting postures Every position in the car is the “center of the sound field”, which restores the details of the music and makes the family’s eardrums as relaxed and comfortable as if they were getting a massage.

The foundation of the flagship audio-visual experience is stable and smooth car-machine system performance. Ideal L7 has completely released the computing power of two 8155 chips. It not only supports the interaction of 5 screens and simultaneous broadcasting on three screens, but also expands external devices such as AR. With large memory, the average startup speed of all applications is seconds. Core applications The average startup time is just 530 milliseconds, in the blink of an eye.

In addition to having super powerful hardware, Li Auto also continues to iterate software through OTA to improve experience and add rich applications. In the first half of the year, it plans to launch new gameplays such as Tuning Master and Task Master. The tuning master function that Ideal L7 will launch will open up more low-level adjustable parameters for music enthusiasts, including global reverb, channel delay, mute, gain, equalizer, etc. The adjustable channels of “high-end players” have reached There are 15, 196 adjustable parameters, which is an order of magnitude more than ten times higher than that of mainstream car audio equalizers currently on the market. Users can call out the low-frequency shock mode they prefer for watching movies according to their own needs. When there are family members resting in the car, you can also define your own private mode for the main driver, and turn off all speakers other than the main driver to avoid disturbing the family. After the function is launched, ordinary users can obtain the sound effects edited by the masters through the sharing code.

With the delivery of Ideal L7, users will also welcome the efficiency artifact-Task Master. Users don’t have to wait for OTA upgrades, they can design tasks in person according to their personal needs and habits, including setting seat ventilation, heating and massage, driving mode, screen display, etc. , sunshade switch and other functional combinations.

Mobile Home: Flagship Travel Experience

Ideal L7 is equipped with a new generation of ideal extended-range electric system, which realizes the flagship performance of strong performance, ultra-quiet, long battery life and low energy consumption.

In terms of performance, the self-developed front five-in-one and rear three-in-one intelligent electric four-wheel drive system of Ideal L7 has a peak power of 330 kW, a peak torque of 620 Nm, and an acceleration time of only 5.3 seconds from 100 kilometers. With excellent power output Adjustment brings abundant power performance. At the same time, the 1.5T four-cylinder range extender self-developed by Ideal Auto has optimized the quietness of the components at the atomic level. The difference in the noise inside the car between the range-extending mode and the pure electric mode is less than or equal to 1 decibel. The car’s quiet performance not only surpasses the medium and large SUVs of traditional luxury brands of the same level, but even rivals the level of luxury brand D-class executive sedans.

In terms of battery life, the total power of the ideal L7’s battery pack is 42.8 kWh, and the CLTC pure electric cruising range reaches 210 kilometers, which can almost meet more than 90% of the daily travel needs in the city. Taking family trips on weekends and holidays, CLTC has a comprehensive battery life of 1,315 kilometers, and WLTC has a comprehensive battery life of 1,100 kilometers. Ideal L7 is also a reliable “energy fortress” for a family of three. The battery and power generation capacity of the whole car is equivalent to storing more than 200 kWh of electricity. With the external discharge function of 3.5 kW, it can allow a family of three to travel without mileage anxiety and more No electricity anxiety.

In addition, both Ideal L7 Pro and Max versions are equipped with Ideal Magic Carpet air suspension as standard. Ideal Auto has independently developed and mastered the core software and hardware technologies, realizing the driving comfort and handling stability of the flagship five-seater SUV. The whole system is composed of CDC continuously variable damping shock absorber, air suspension and fully self-developed XCU central domain controller, which integrates 26 vehicle signals, 60,000 times of perception and 6,000 times of active adjustment per minute, and has millisecond-level The responsiveness can filter the vibration of the road very delicately, and the undulations and impacts can also be gently resolved. Even in the face of rugged mountain roads, the movement range of the upper body can be controlled within a small range.

The ideal L7’s magic carpet air suspension has five levels of height adjustment and three suspension styles to choose from, matching different scenarios in the family and the needs of different drivers. The five-speed suspension heights are as follows: first, the trunk is convenient to load, and the rear axle air suspension is lowered by 50 mm, which will make it more convenient to carry large items; second, it is convenient to get on and off the car, and the front and rear axle air suspensions are lowered by 40 mm mm, making it easier for children or pregnant mothers to get on and off the car; third, when driving at high speed, if the speed exceeds 110 kilometers per hour and remains for more than 30 seconds, or the speed reaches 120 kilometers per hour, the suspension will automatically lower by 20 mm to make the vehicle more stable. , quieter and more energy-efficient; fourth, the standard height of the suspension is suitable for daily road driving, and the performance is balanced and excellent; fifth, when off-road escape is enabled, the suspension is raised by 40mm, even when facing rough roads, Ideal L7 can calmly response. At the same time, the three suspension styles of Ideal L7 include: comfortable, standard and sporty, regardless of whether the owner or the hostess drives the vehicle, you can switch to your favorite driving style.

Ideal L7 also adopts an all-aluminum rear subframe, which is lighter in weight, bringing better rear axle stability, faster suspension response speed and a more comfortable rear riding experience. The new model will accompany more families of three to start a new journey.

Safe Home: Flagship Security Experience

Ideal L7 has fully considered the safety of everyone in the family at the beginning of its design, and is committed to creating a safe home and a green home. The “safe house” with all-round protection and the “green house” with all-round protection bring safety and health to every family and every family member.

Ideal L7 adopts the flagship body safety structure. High-strength steel in the body-in-white accounts for more than 75%, of which hot-formed steel accounts for more than 29%. This means that the strong body structure can effectively Resist the impact of the collision, and ensure the structural integrity of the passenger compartment, providing a larger living space for the entire vehicle occupants. At the same time, Ideal L7 is developed in strict accordance with the China Insurance Research Institute’s standard of 25% small offset collisions on the left and right sides.

Ideal L7 not only has a high-strength top pressure bearing capacity, which can withstand a load of 12 tons, but also is the first model among medium and large five-seat SUVs in China that covers spiral rolls, sand rolls, side trip rolls, and slope rolls, etc. Models developed in various modes. When the vehicle rolls over, the airbag can be deployed in time to enhance the safety protection of the occupants in the vehicle. In addition to collisions that meet regulations and various standard working conditions in the industry, more real collision scenarios are also considered in the development of safety performance, such as frontal drill stuck collisions, frontal central pillar collisions, and vehicle bottoming collisions and other working conditions. In addition, the front row of Ideal L7 is also equipped with double preload and double force limit seat belts. When a collision occurs, the seat belts on the chest and abdomen of the human body will be pulled back at the same time, and a peak force of up to 3,000 N will be generated to firmly fix the driver and occupant on the seat back in a dangerous situation.

Secondly, the battery in the ideal L7 “safe house” is equipped with a high-strength box with higher cost, stronger structure, and better absorption of impact energy to ensure the high safety of the battery system. In the bottom ball hitting test, the ideal car engineer used a steel ball head with a diameter of 150 mm to slowly squeeze the weak area at the bottom of the battery box to a mechanical balance with a pressure of 1.1 times the full load of the vehicle to achieve internal There is no safety risk for the battery cell. Such harsh test conditions far exceed the force of underpinning accidents in daily working conditions. Therefore, even in areas such as Xinjiang and Tibet, Ideal L7 is a reliable travel partner. In addition, the ideal L7 battery adopts a more efficient heat insulation and flame-retardant design. Even if a single battery cell experiences thermal runaway, the entire battery pack can ensure no explosion and protect the safety of the “home”.

Ideal L7 is the only model among mainstream five-seat SUVs within RMB 300,000 to RMB 400,000 that comes standard with rear seat side airbags, which can better protect the rear passengers in the event of a collision. The airbags and air curtains of Ideal L7 cover a total of 10 positions in the car, and the through-type side air curtains covering the front and rear rows can maintain a super-long pressure holding time of 6 seconds, reducing head injuries in secondary collisions, and giving greater protection during travel. The elderly and children at home are better protected.

In addition to driving safety, Ideal L7 also adopts the “Green House” standard proprietary to Ideal Auto. In 2022, Ideal L9 won four all-five-star certifications in the 2022 “China Automobile Health Index” by virtue of the “Green House” standard, and won the highest total score in history under the new rules. This time, the in-car health of Ideal L7 implements the same manufacturing standards. The formaldehyde content that home users are most concerned about is far lower than the national limit value standard, which is only one tenth of the standard. As we all know, Finland is the country with the most stringent indoor air standards in the world. Even according to the Finnish indoor S1 standard, the ideal L7 is only a quarter of the limit.

Ideal L7’s Nappa leather has obtained the gold medal certification from the authoritative leather environmental protection organization LWG. It innovatively uses natural plant extracts such as pine needles for refined processing to remove the odor brought by the traditional leather tanning process and better maintain the interior of the car. The space has a natural, fresh smell.

Ideal L7 ceiling fabric also innovatively adopts the negative oxygen ion impregnation process in the industry, which can continuously release abundant negative oxygen ions to the air inside the car, allowing the family to bathe in fresh air at any time. In addition, Ideal L7 is also equipped with the outside air quality sensing system AQS and the inside PM2.5 real-time monitoring system. Through the self-adaptive adjustment of the internal and external circulation and the high-efficiency filtration of the CN95 filter element, it actively prevents the entry of external pollutants and quickly purifies the cabin. Air. Thanks to the protection of the “green house”, Ideal L7 creates a healthier cabin environment for the family.

Home with AI: Continuously growing smart space and smart driving

A “home” that is always full of happiness is not only safe, but also continuously growing. Ideal Auto has created an AI-loving home through artificial intelligence technology. The innovative three-dimensional space interaction and the full-stack self-developed ideal AD intelligent driving system make the ideal L7 not only an artificial intelligence housekeeper to take care of the whole family, but also a safety guard for intelligent driving, bringing AI to everyone in the family.

First of all, the intelligent space AI of Ideal L7 can communicate with users like family members, serve everyone in the family, help solve problems, and bring love to every family member. The innovative three-dimensional space interaction of Li Auto is changing from man adapting to machine to machine actively adapting to man. The entire architecture integrates multi-modal sensing information such as voice, vision, and touch, and has multi-modal human-computer interaction capabilities such as multi-sound zone cross-screen voice interaction, gesture interaction, multi-touch interaction, and environmental perception inside and outside the cabin.

In order to better support the overall design of 3D space interaction, we first need leading engineering architecture and computing power to support the implementation of more powerful algorithms. At present, “ideal classmate” has evolved to a new generation of device-cloud integrated architecture, and has been launched on all models of the L series. It integrates the self-developed AI device-side reasoning engine LisaRT for vehicle scenarios, which can effectively improve the Qualcomm 8155 and other cockpits. The chip’s AI computing efficiency and capability boundaries support the deployment of stronger and more complex AI algorithms in the car. The self-developed spatial interaction algorithm can perform calculations and reasoning more efficiently, making the voice and gesture interaction for the whole family respond faster, recognize more accurately, and have a higher level of intelligence.

After Li Auto has a leading engineering architecture and computing power, it continues to strengthen its algorithm capabilities. The self-developed algorithm has achieved outstanding results in both voice and visual interaction.

In terms of speech, Ideal Auto’s innovative MIMO-NET algorithm, based on a deep neural network, realizes the accurate separation of human voices in multiple voice areas, and can accurately separate voices for specific people and specific voice areas. In the scene, the accuracy rate has increased by more than 42% compared with half a year ago; combined with the self-developed speech recognition algorithm MSE-NET, the wake-up rate and recognition accuracy rate of “ideal classmate” in the real car scene have increased to 98%. Among them, Ideal Car has made a lot of optimizations for children’s use experience. The awakening rate and recognition accuracy of children using “Ideal Classmates” have increased by more than 40% compared with half a year ago.

Facing the three key scenarios of “high noise”, “whispering” and “children talking” that are more challenging in the industry, whether it is a vehicle speed exceeding 120 km/h, navigation and media volume exceeding 80%, and multiple people talking in the car, etc. Noisy situation, or the soft voice of the elderly at home or the expression of children, the wake-up rate and recognition accuracy of “ideal classmate” have increased to more than 90%.

The self-developed offline voice interaction algorithm can bring the whole car a quick response as fast as milliseconds, and achieve an interactive experience comparable to that of the cloud in the case of no network or weak network. In more scenarios, “ideal classmates” can Can respond immediately and be on call.

In terms of vision, gesture interaction has completed a major upgrade of self-developed technology. Compared with half a year ago, the overall success rate of gesture interaction has increased by more than 50%, and the comfort area of ​​gesture interaction in the car has doubled. Among them, based on the spatial visual perception information provided by the self-developed MVS-NET algorithm, the precise recognition of the gestures of all passengers in the vehicle has been realized. Combined with the innovative gesture wake-up technology, the false detection rate of gesture interaction has been reduced by more than 50%. Freedom and more natural interaction, allowing the whole family to enjoy air touch together.

At the same time, intelligent driving AI is also a growing AI robot, which has begun to change the way users drive and use vehicles. Therefore, Li Auto continues to devote itself to making intelligent driving a standard configuration and benefiting every user.

First of all, both Ideal Smart Driving AD Max and Pro have powerful AI perception capabilities. The hybrid BEV algorithm framework proposed by Li Auto, Tsinghua University and MIT has a network depth of 30,000 layers and 2.8 billion network parameters, which greatly improves the upper limit of the overall perception capability.

This set of algorithm framework can realize the “pluggable” of different sensor types, use pure vision sensors on AD Pro, and be compatible with other sensors such as lidar on AD Max, maximize the perception ability and R&D efficiency, and always serve the whole family Humans monitor the environment in which the car is located. Li Auto has also designed an EID environmental information display with better visual interaction experience in the industry. Through powerful smart driving chips and smart cockpit chips, it can clearly and accurately see the world in the eyes of AI: large trucks, special-shaped vehicles, crossing cars, etc. Takeaway trucks; as small as pedestrians, roadside railings, changing traffic lights, pile buckets, and zebra crossings on the ground, etc.

Secondly, in terms of planning and control, Li Auto’s high-speed NOA prediction algorithm provides a more comfortable high-speed NOA automatic lane change and acceleration and deceleration experience, making the high-speed NOA’s autonomous lane change success rate reach 98%. Ideal Auto also applies such efficiency and capabilities to non-navigation scenarios, creating the “Lane Keeping Enhanced Version (LKA Plus) that can autonomously overtake and change lanes”. For navigation, LKA Plus will also actively help the driver to overtake and change lanes. This feature will be pushed to the version of AD Max in April. At present, the BEV multi-obstacle interaction prediction model has been verified, and AD Max can more comfortably deal with a variety of complex vehicle congestion scenarios.

The self-developed AEB algorithm adds the application of lidar to AD Max, creating the industry’s first AEB function that integrates LiDAR, and integrates the safety scenarios of the lidar algorithm from major traffic participants such as vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians, to Expand to irregular obstacles including alien cars and night scenes. According to a third-party measurement, in a completely unlit night environment, pedestrians who are crossing can brake from a speed of 60 kilometers per hour to a complete stop.

This year, Li Auto plans to expand its navigation-assisted driving capabilities to urban scenes. It is planned that in the fourth quarter, Ideal AD Max will open the early-bird user closed beta of urban NOA. Ideal city NOA is based on HDMapNet’s real-time road structure cognitive algorithm, which can perceive and make decisions in real time based on the surrounding environment like humans, and get rid of excessive dependence on high-precision maps. technology path.

Home of Aesthetics: Flagship Design Language

Ideal L7 is the most dynamic model in the product matrix of Ideal Automobile. The new model follows the “forward-looking-pioneering” design language, fully integrating design aesthetics and comfortable experience.

Ideal L7 continues the important design features of the flagship model, and the body parts are all newly built. First of all, the iconic 3D star ring headlight adopted by Ideal L7 is a three-dimensional light with no breaks. During the design process, the limit of engineering manufacturing was challenged, and it was finally realized. The car’s headlights, air intakes and sensors are designed to emphatically reflect the sense of technology it carries, creating an ideal car front face design that users are most familiar with.

On the side, the powerful fender design visually connects the front face and the robust rear through characteristic lines. The tail of the Ideal L7 is the same as other models under the brand. The aerodynamic feature line not only brings a round and full tail design curve, but also improves the aerodynamic performance. The rear star ring light uses exquisite craftsmanship and details to make the whole vehicle look more voluminous, so as to create the most dynamic model in the product matrix to meet the more diverse needs of users.

It is worth mentioning that Ideal L7 also introduces long-awaited new colors for users. This exclusive new color is the first warm color in the brand’s palette – a red full of details and layers, inspired by the first rays of sunlight in the winter dawn, bringing passion, warmth and hope. Surrounding the body of Ideal L7, under different lighting conditions, the color will have very subtle changes. The color will change from black to red to orange yellow from bottom to top, constantly presenting a statue-like full-bodied appearance. Body changes.

Ideal L7 three models, forming a full coverage of 300,000-400,000 yuan products

In terms of appearance, Ideal L7 provides users with silver metallic paint, gray metallic paint, black metallic paint, green special edition pearl paint, blue special edition cold light paint, as well as white pearl paint and dawn red special edition specially created for this model. Layers of paint.

In terms of interior, Ideal L7 continues the black-and-white two-color interior and black-orange two-color interior of the flagship model, and adds a black sports interior option. In addition, users can also choose 21-inch wheels and electric pedals. At present, the three ideal L7 models completely cover the price range of 300,000 to 400,000 yuan, providing a suitable choice for every family of three.

From February 9, 2023, users can experience and test drive the brand new Ideal L7 in retail centers across the country. Ideal L7 Pro and Ideal L7 Max will start delivery on March 1st, and Ideal L7 Air and Ideal L8 Air will start delivery in early April.

With the successive release of the two models of Ideal L9 and L8, Ideal Auto won the “No. 1 sales of new energy vehicles with RMB 300,000-500,000” and “No. 1 sales of SUVs with RMB 300,000-500,000” in December 2022. , becoming the luxury SUV brand of choice for families. Thanks to users’ positive feedback and wide recognition of Lixiang products, Lixiang L7 will continue to become a “popular product” with its strong product strength, providing more family users with an unprecedented excellent travel experience.

Create a mobile home, create a happy home.