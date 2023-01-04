What to expect after inflation has subsided and central banks have stopped raising rates? Many investors are hoping for a return to normal but Jody Jonsson, Equity Portfolio Manager di Capital Group believes “that the world is undergoing significant change and that investors will need to revise their expectations of what a typical investment environment will look like.” From here the analyst pinpoints five seismic shifts taking place in economies and markets right now, as well as the long-term investment implications for each.

From falling rates to rising rates and higher inflation

“In this new environment we are particularly cautious towards highly indebted companies or those that take on new debt. Money is no longer “free” so a slice greater than profits will be used to cover debts. Companies with the ability to finance their own growth, as well as those with strong pricing power and reliable cash flows, will remain attractive even in a world characterized by high inflation and a higher cost of capital.

From narrow to broad market leadership

“We think that in the future we will find ourselves in a much less concentrated market,” says the analyst. The last decade has been dominated by a few tech stocks that it was practically essential to own to keep pace with the market. We don’t believe it will be like this anymore. We expect new opportunities from a variety of companies, industries and geographies. Well-run companies outside the technology sector they may have a chance to regain their brilliance.”

From digital to physical assets

“The last bull market was dominated by technology companies that owe their fortunes to digital assets, such as online marketplaces, streaming platforms, search engines and social media. This has obscured the fact that you can’t build a new economy without older sectors. Not that digital first companies are disappearing, but we think investors will start asking greater emphasis on raw materials and producers of physical goods”says the expert. “Some might assume that trends such as the shift to renewable energy could sideline incumbent companies in traditional sectors such as manufacturing, materials or energy. Conversely, there may be winners among the companies that are helping other companies be more energy efficient, whether it’s smart buildings, energy management, or HVAC systems that reduce gas emissions. Other global trends such as grid modernization, relocation and energy security may cause a boom in capital investment across sectors. These are areas where intelligently managed industrial companies could have a real renaissance.”

From multiple expansion to earnings growth

“Many new investors have gotten used to very expensive stocks over the past 5-10 years and now think they will return to those levels during the next bull run. When rates were close to zero the market could support higher multiples, but we believe those days are over.” “If multiple expansion is limited in the next bull market, the analyst adds, “equity returns will need to be fueled by earnings growth. This means that markets won’t be very patient with unprofitable companies. Stocks whose business models depend on cheap money are disappearing, as are companies that have financed losses by trying to scale quickly even where the economics haven’t worked. Markets used to pay generously for future growth, but now with higher interest rates they are less willing to do so. The market is ending business models that don’t work when money is no longer free.”

From global supply chains to regional supply chains

Finally, says the strategist, “the globalization of supply chains is another multi-decade trend that is constantly evolving. For a generation, companies moved manufacturing overseas to cut costs and boost margins. But the limits of favoring efficiency over resilience are now clear. The increase in geopolitical tensions and the disruptions induced by the pandemic have led companies to consider the opportunity to bring supply chains closer to home“.

Ultimately he argues, “The combination of low rates and growing markets has made the last 10 years like one long sunny day at the beach. Although beachgoers have now returned indoors due to some downpours, they are still at the window waiting for the storm to pass.” “They don’t realize that a new weather system is looming over us with more clouds, colder temperatures and much stronger winds. It’s not the end of the world, but it could be wetter, cloudier and colder, and life won’t be a day at the beach anymore.” “It might sound like a negative outlook but we actually see it as a really exciting time for an investor. The new market contexts offer new opportunities and this is where experience and flexibility can prove essential”.