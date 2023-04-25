The five worst opportunities for passive income

Jen Glantz shares tips on passive income. Jen Glantz

Jen Glantz is an entrepreneur who has tried various side hustles to pass the time and make money. Some have paid off, but some of them have cost her more money than she made in the long run. Selling products, making money from advertising, and credit card bonuses were wasting their time.

When I was fired from my full-time job in 2015, I vowed to do whatever it took to never work for a company again. I didn’t like having a boss or a nine-to-five schedule. I also wanted to finally make six figures, and I knew the way to get there was to find multiple sources of income. Being a solopreneur who didn’t want to work 80 hours a week, I knew that some of these income streams had to be passive, meaning they would require little or no effort.

I’ve tried dozens of passive income streams, from renting out my stuff to selling online courses. Some have been worthwhile and helped me reach my six figure income goal, others have been a waste of time and money. From my experience over the past eight years, here are the five passive income streams I wish I had never tried.

1. Sell products

After my marriage I developed a deck of cards for newlyweds. I spent about 20 hours writing the cards and designing them using templates on Canva for free. I created a landing page on an existing website where I was already selling books and merchandise and was getting visitors every month.

I invested about $1,000 to produce 75 games and hired a company to print, package, and ship the games to me. I planned to sell them for $18 each. Once the games arrived, I wanted to spend a few hours a week marketing the card games on social media and in my newsletters, and about 10 minutes a week shipping the orders. I quickly learned that selling your own products takes more time and money than I expected.

After investing the initial $1,000, it initially took me five to 10 hours a week to sell the game, and for the first few months I sold less than half my inventory. It took me six months to sell everything. I wish I hadn’t paid for the inventory upfront, especially when I wasn’t sure how much of the product I could sell. It would have been better to choose a print-on-demand solution like Printful, where the products are only made and shipped after they’ve been sold. I ended up making a small profit playing the game, but it wasn’t enough to consider this revenue stream a success.

2. Invest in individual stocks

During the pandemic, I decided to invest in the stock market for the first time in my life. Before that, I was very careful about where I put my money – some went into a retirement fund and the rest I put into a high-yielding savings account and an interest-bearing certificate of deposit, where I earned passive income at variable rates.

But in 2020, I gave in to pressure from friends who kept telling me about the stocks they were investing in and how much money they were making. Without doing any research, I opened an account with a commission-free investment platform and randomly bought stocks in companies I liked or thought were interesting. I didn’t study market trends or spend more than a few seconds thinking about what stocks I was buying.

Initially, I was earning passive income as the stocks rose in value, and I sold a few stocks to make a profit. But over the months I’ve lost money because I didn’t sell in time or because I hoped prices would go up only to go down. In total I lost almost $6000. Trying to earn passive income in the stock market is risky, especially if you don’t fully understand the subject. I would have been better off researching companies and investing in dividend-paying index funds, which are a group of stocks that pay their corporate earnings to shareholders.

3. Resell products

Five years ago my partner and I decided to find a passive income source that we could tackle together. He had experience selling products on eBay and made money as a reseller. This time we decided to try selling concert tickets. We spent 30 days buying tickets to popular concerts from artists we knew at face value as soon as they went on sale. Then we resold them on resale sites like StubHub and SeatGeek for twice the price.

At some concerts it was easy to make a profit with the tickets. But in most cases we had to spend three to four hours a week monitoring the resale sites to stay competitive with our prices so we could sell the tickets before the show. About 50 percent of the time we’ve just barely broken even, and on occasion we’ve even lost money because we couldn’t resell the tickets. In the other 50 percent of cases, we were able to break even and make money.

Ultimately, this passive income source proved exhausting, time-consuming and risky. It wasn’t a sustainable way to make money and the effort involved wasn’t worth it.

4. Place ads

Three years ago I decided to advertise on a blog I had been running for a few months. I signed up for a Google Adsense account, which allows them to run ads on their site, and linked my blog. Anyone who owns a website can try this if they meet Google’s criteria. Earnings depend on how many clicks and impressions the ad gets on your website, and the amount varies. Since my blog got fewer than 1000 views per month, I was only making a few bucks from these ads.

If I wanted to optimize my earnings from these ads, I would have to invest in more visitors. This would require additional investment of time marketing the blog, search engine optimization and even money for Google and Facebook ads to get the URL visible to more people.

Given that I would need to dedicate about 10-15 hours a week and invest a few thousand dollars working with an SEO expert and running ads to get more traffic, it could take a very long time to get a generate significant passive income. This source of income is only viable if you have heavy, recurring website traffic or want to invest time and money in growing the website. In my case, it wasn’t worth the time and effort.

5. Make money from credit card bonuses

When I first got laid off, I decided to try and make as much money as I could through credit card bonuses. This was one of the worst ideas I’ve had for earning passive income. Because I had to open different credit cards that offered big bonuses if I shopped enough in the first few months to meet the spending requirements. For example, one card offered 80,000 bonus points if I spent $2,500 in the first three months.

Since I had a minus in the cash register in these first few months, I made a lot of necessary purchases with my credit cards. After earning these bonus points, I redeemed them for cash or credit, which I called passive income. While I was making a few hundred dollars in credits per credit card, I had some outstanding credit cards that I barely used after getting the bonus points, and debt that took a few years to pay off. It also took a toll on my credit score as I closed two of the credit cards I hadn’t used in years.

