The flow decree becomes triennial (2023-2025) and preferential quotas will be assigned to workers from countries which, “also in collaboration with the Italian State, promote media campaigns for their own citizens on the risks to personal safety deriving from their inclusion in irregular migratory traffic”.

This is what can be read in a draft of the decree law being examined by the Council of Ministers today in Cutro.

Up to 30 years in prison for traffickers if they cause the death of more than one person. The draft of the decree on migrants that will be on the table of the CDM in Cutro provides for it. Whoever “promotes, directs, organizes, finances or carries out the transport of foreigners within the territory of the State” when “transportation or entry is carried out in such a way as to expose people to danger for their life or for their safety or subjecting them to inhuman or degrading treatment, is punished with imprisonment from twenty to thirty years if the fact resulting, as an unintended consequence, the death of more people.

The same penalty is applied if the fact results in the death of one or more people and serious or very serious injuries to one or more people. If the fact results in the death of only one person, the penalty of imprisonment from fifteen to twenty-four years is applied. If serious or very serious injuries are caused to one or more people, the penalty of imprisonment from ten to twenty years is applied”. There is also the “strengthening of maritime surveillance” in the draft decree law today being examined by the CDM of Cutro. The Navy reads in article 10, “defines and updates the national maritime situation to be shared in the intergovernmental sphere, also through the integrated aggregation of the information acquired by the state administrations that exercise competences in maritime matters.

For these purposes it makes use of the integrated inter-ministerial maritime surveillance device, as technological support for connecting the systems in use by the aforementioned administrations, set up at the Chief Command of the naval team”. The strengthening of the detention centers for repatriations is envisaged by the article 9 of the draft of the immigration decree under examination by the CDM of Cutro. The construction of these structures “is carried out, until 31 December 2025, also in derogation of any provision of law other than the criminal lawwithout prejudice to compliance with the provisions of the anti-mafia law code and prevention measures, as well as the mandatory constraints deriving from membership of the European Union”.

