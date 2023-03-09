Home Business The flows decree becomes triennial. 30 years for the traffickers with the most deaths
Business

The flows decree becomes triennial. 30 years for the traffickers with the most deaths

by admin
The flows decree becomes triennial. 30 years for the traffickers with the most deaths

Punished with imprisonment from twenty to thirty years if the fact leads, as an unintended consequence, to the death of several people

The flow decree becomes triennial (2023-2025) and preferential quotas will be assigned to workers from countries which, “also in collaboration with the Italian State, promote media campaigns for their own citizens on the risks to personal safety deriving from their inclusion in irregular migratory traffic”.

This is what can be read in a draft of the decree law being examined by the Council of Ministers today in Cutro.

Up to 30 years in prison for traffickers if they cause the death of more than one person. The draft of the decree on migrants that will be on the table of the CDM in Cutro provides for it. Whoever “promotes, directs, organizes, finances or carries out the transport of foreigners within the territory of the State” when “transportation or entry is carried out in such a way as to expose people to danger for their life or for their safety or subjecting them to inhuman or degrading treatment, is punished with imprisonment from twenty to thirty years if the fact resulting, as an unintended consequence, the death of more people.

The same penalty is applied if the fact results in the death of one or more people and serious or very serious injuries to one or more people. If the fact results in the death of only one person, the penalty of imprisonment from fifteen to twenty-four years is applied. If serious or very serious injuries are caused to one or more people, the penalty of imprisonment from ten to twenty years is applied”. There is also the “strengthening of maritime surveillance” in the draft decree law today being examined by the CDM of Cutro. The Navy reads in article 10, “defines and updates the national maritime situation to be shared in the intergovernmental sphere, also through the integrated aggregation of the information acquired by the state administrations that exercise competences in maritime matters.

See also  The decline in total retail sales of social consumer goods narrowed, and reasonable growth is expected in the second quarter | Retail | Epidemic |

For these purposes it makes use of the integrated inter-ministerial maritime surveillance device, as technological support for connecting the systems in use by the aforementioned administrations, set up at the Chief Command of the naval team”. The strengthening of the detention centers for repatriations is envisaged by the article 9 of the draft of the immigration decree under examination by the CDM of Cutro. The construction of these structures “is carried out, until 31 December 2025, also in derogation of any provision of law other than the criminal lawwithout prejudice to compliance with the provisions of the anti-mafia law code and prevention measures, as well as the mandatory constraints deriving from membership of the European Union”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Africa: intercontinental trade continues to grow

Habeck wants to buy Nord Stream 2 tubes...

Care is becoming more and more expensive –...

Taxman, Leo: “Zero VAT on essential goods. We...

Hunter: I became CEO at the age of...

The “miracle” El Salvador in an increasingly violent...

Majority for indefinite post office strike

Migrants, landings without interruption for 24 hours: over...

Record: Companies cannot fill two million vacancies

From BNP Paribas new Maxi Cash Collect on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy