Title: Dollar in Mexico Falls as Peso Appreciates in Exchange Market

Mexico City – The dollar in Mexico experienced a decrease in value today, July 7, as the Mexican peso depreciated 0.17% against the dollar in the exchange market. The closing rate settled at $17.2763 (Mexico City 6:01 am).

Following the slight increase in inflation estimates in Mexico, the peso initially started to decline. However, the currency quickly reversed the trend, appreciating 0.69% and trading at $17.1243 per dollar (Mexico City 8:39 am).

Intraday figures revealed that the Mexican currency reached a high of $17.0914 per unit and a low of $17.3959 per dollar, according to Bloomberg data.

The dollar’s weakness was a contributing factor to the peso’s surge, falling by 0.56% to 102,584 points (Mexico City 8:40 am). This depreciation was driven by disappointing non-farm payroll figures in the US, reporting the creation of 209,000 jobs, which fell short of expectations set at 230,000.

Economist Gabriela Siller from Banco Base stated, “This signals that more restrictive monetary policy is needed from the Federal Reserve, so an interest rate hike at the next meeting on July 26 is almost certain.”

Concerns have been raised about the negative impact of interest rate increases on the economy, bolstered by the better-than-expected ADP jobs report, which indicated the addition of nearly half a million jobs in June. Despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to combat inflationary levels, these figures demonstrated the resilience of the US economy.

According to data from the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the exchange rate was established at $17.282500 per dollar.

For the remainder of the day, Banco Base analysts anticipate the exchange rate to fluctuate between $17.02 and $17.20 per dollar.

Inflation in Mexico also exceeded expectations. The National Consumer Price Index for June stood at 5.06%, slightly higher than the Bloomberg analysts’ consensus estimate of 5.04%. Additionally, the underlying index increased by 0.30% compared to the previous month, reaching 6.89% on an annual basis.

The Mexican peso has appreciated by 12.88% against the greenback this year. The average price during this period has been $18.13, with a maximum of $19.50 and a minimum of $17.01. Moreover, the Mexican currency currently holds the number 2 position among a basket of 23 emerging market currencies.

In Latin America, the Mexican peso experienced a 1.70% depreciation against the euro on July 6. However, it has appreciated by 10.06% against the European currency in 2023.

In banks and exchange houses across Mexico, the dollar showed an upward trend today, with an average exchange rate of $17.2112 per greenback. The purchase rate stood at $16.7688, while the selling rate reached $17.6536 per unit.

Individual banks quoted varying rates for the dollar in Mexico today, with Banco Azteca at $17.49, Citibanamex at $17.67, Banorte at $17.55, BBVA at $17.49, Scotiabank at $19.10, and CIBanco at $17.67.

Note: This content was generated with the support of automated data from Bloomberg. Please refer to the Official Gazette of the Federation and reliable sources for the latest exchange rate information.

[Update: This story has been revised in the title and throughout the text.]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

