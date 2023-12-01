Home » The Fluctuating Exchange Rate: The Current Price of the Dollar in Mexico on December 1
The price of the dollar in Mexico has been a topic of interest today, as the Mexican peso is beginning to rise. Investors and analysts are eagerly awaiting the speech from Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, which is expected to provide insight into the future of U.S. monetary policy.

According to Investing.com Spain, the USD/MXN cross has seen a collapse, indicating a strengthening of the Mexican peso. This has caused a significant impact on the exchange rate in Mexico, as reported by FXStreet Spanish site.

It seems that the Mexican peso is off to a strong start in December, but all eyes are on Powell’s speech and its potential impact on the currency markets. With the peso on the rise, it will be interesting to see how the exchange rate in Mexico evolves throughout the day.

