The Fluctuating Gold Prices: A “Twists and Turns” Trend

Gold Prices Experience Sharp Fluctuations During National Day Holiday

By Han Yu, Reporter

Gold prices have shown a significant trend of unpredictability, with dramatic fluctuations and twists and turns in recent weeks. During the National Day holiday, the price of gold plunged sharply but quickly rebounded in a “V-shaped” manner and regained its high level.

Using the closing price of COMEX gold futures as an example, international gold prices experienced rapid declines from the end of September to the beginning of October. On September 19, the price reported at US$1,934.0 per ounce, but dropped to a recent low of US$1,816.5 per ounce on October 5, marking a 6% decrease. However, starting from October 5, gold prices rebounded in a “V-shaped” pattern, reaching $1928.5 per ounce on October 13, once again surpassing the $1900 mark with a 6% increase during the period.

Liu Siyuan, chief analyst of Linkshow Finance, explained that gold prices are closely tied to the economic policies of major global economies, gold spot demand, and international geopolitics. The recent fluctuations in gold prices can be attributed to the interplay of these three factors, resulting in a “V-shaped” inversion.

Before the National Day holiday, better-than-expected U.S. economic data increased pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, leading to a surge in the U.S. dollar index and putting downward pressure on gold prices. However, a new round of conflict between Palestine and Israel during the holiday period caused market panic and drove the price of gold upward. Central banks of various countries also contributed to the rise in gold prices by increasing their gold purchases.

Weng Zichi, senior investment adviser at Jufeng Investment Consulting, further analyzed that the recent fluctuations in gold prices have been intensified by changes in expectations for interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, with the safe-haven value of gold becoming more prominent.

Yang Haiping, a researcher at the Securities and Futures Research Institute of the Central University of Finance and Economics, added that the surge in the U.S. dollar index and U.S. bond yields were key factors in the decline of gold prices during the late September period, while risk-avoidance sentiment played a crucial role in the recent rise.

In addition to international gold prices, the domestic gold market in China has seen similar trends. From mid-September to September 26, the basic gold price fluctuated around 473 yuan/gram. However, from September 26 to October 3, the price plummeted to 440 yuan/gram, representing an 8% decrease. Starting from October 3, the basic gold price experienced a “V-shaped” rebound and continued to strengthen, reaching 464.5 yuan/gram on October 15, reflecting a 5% increase during the period.

The price of branded gold jewelry, such as Chow Tai Fook gold, also experienced a roller coaster ride. Starting with a maximum of 615 yuan/gram in late September, the price dropped to a minimum of 583 yuan/gram during the National Day holiday. However, it quickly rebounded and stood at 602 yuan/gram on October 15.

With such drastic fluctuations in gold prices, experts advise investors to be cautious and focus on risk prevention. Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, recommends formulating scientific investment strategies, maintaining a good investment mindset, diversifying investments, and managing risk effectively. Factors such as the international economic situation, exchange rate fluctuations, and geopolitical risks should be closely monitored.

Yu Xiaoming, senior investment consultant at Jufeng Investment Consulting, warns about the liquidity risks associated with gold investments and emphasizes the need for sufficient risk tolerance. He suggests avoiding investing too much in a single asset and diversifying investments.

Xie Xiaowen, a special researcher at the E-Commerce Research Center, advises investors to consider gold investment tools with good market liquidity, such as gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), to reduce liquidity risk.

Liu Siyuan also cautions investors about technical corrections during gold’s rebound. As the international gold price nears $2,000 per ounce, it may face selling pressure from medium- and long-term holders seeking to profit and exit the market. Investors are advised to pay attention to buying opportunities during price corrections.

In conclusion, gold prices have exhibited significant volatility recently, influenced by economic policies, gold demand, and geopolitical factors. Investors should be vigilant, employ risk prevention measures, and stay informed about various factors affecting gold prices to make informed investment decisions.

