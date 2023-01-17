Listen to the audio version of the article

I vertiports they will be a reality for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Municipality of Milan and SEA, the Milan airport company of Linate and Malpensa, have signed an agreement: the first flying taxis will be used for the sites of the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina.

The objective is consistent with the guidelines of the ENAC National Strategic Plan, which envisages the construction of vertiports in the metropolitan area of ​​Milan. The National Airport Plan recognizes an «important role in the development of Urban Air Mobility, as a service innovative and sustainable for the future of air mobility”.

In total, they have been identified 17 areas. In addition to the 2 airport sites, when fully operational the

network may be made up of: 6 vertiports in the regional area, 9 vertiports in the urban area. In Milan they will be in the two airports, Linate and Malpensa,a roman door (where the Olympic village is) ea City L ife.

For the realization of the initiative, SEA evaluated the opportunity of setting up a

new society. The NewCo will have a streamlined organization and will take care of the design, construction and management of the vertiportaspress areas – already shared with the Authorities – identified following the performance of demand forecast analyzes and technical-aeronautical assessments, and will evaluate further opportunities for development of connections in Italy

Costs for a flight could be around 150 euro from the airport to the city centre, but in perspective they could go as low as 80 euros. It is a drone that could be radio controlled.