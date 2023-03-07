All important as well as controversial issues, where in the end everyone fights so hard that only a leveled compromise comes out or everything is quietly postponed. Unfortunately, the money is then also rarely spent in a targeted manner, and there are more hooks and eyes in legislative projects. In such a serious situation, hardly anyone would let such an arduous coalition collapse. That would punish the electorate.

The traffic light should reflect on what makes such a tripartite alliance successful in good times and bad: You have to be able to indulge yourself! This means that compromises should not be sought in many areas, which are often only the lowest common denominator and hardly appropriate to the problems. Rather, the partners should till the fields in accordance with their coalition agreement, give each other leeway and strive for success where they are responsible. That also means that failures go home with those who acted. Quarrels like before have a negative impact on the whole government.