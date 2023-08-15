The Ford Escape Introduces Plug-In Hybrid Version in Puerto Rico Dealerships

Ford Introduces Plug-In Hybrid Version of the Escape SUV in Puerto Rico

The Ford Escape has arrived in Puerto Rico, now featuring a “plug-in hybrid” version that can travel up to 37 miles in its electric mode. This compact SUV, known as the world‘s first hybrid of its kind since 2005, also offers a full hybrid version, two EcoBoost gasoline engine options, and a sporty Escape ST version.

Ford has made it a point to ensure that all models in the Ford Escape SUV lineup have an EPA-estimated range of at least 400 miles per tank. The front-wheel drive full hybrid model is specifically targeting an EPA-estimated range of over 550 miles.

The Escape Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) model boasts Ford’s fourth-generation hybrid powertrain, which consists of a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine and an electronic continuously variable transmission. The front-wheel drive hybrid model is projected to generate a combined 210 horsepower.

In terms of charging, the Escape PHEV offers an EPA-estimated range of 37 miles in electric-only mode. With a 110-volt level one charge, the battery can be fully charged in 10-11 hours. Using a 240-volt level two charge, the charge time is reduced to approximately 3.5 hours.

The Escape PHEV model also includes four electric modes that allow customers to choose the most suitable setting for their individual needs. These modes include Auto EV mode, EV Now mode for fully electric driving, EV Later mode to save electric miles for later, and EV Charge mode to continue charging the battery while driving.

As for technology, all versions of the Escape are equipped with SYNC 4, which provides cloud-connected navigation and integrates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities. The cloud connectivity of SYNC 4 allows for access to the latest information on requests, such as nearby restaurants and gas stations. The Escape also offers Ford Power-Up wireless software updates and built-in Alexa connectivity for up to three years.

In terms of safety features, the Escape now includes Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assistance technology, featuring Intersection Assist 2.0 to help avoid collisions with pedestrians when making turns. It also debuts Blind Spot Assist, which alerts the driver with a light in the side mirror and applies a boost to the steering system to warn of unsafe actions.

Additional features of the Escape include a 13.2-inch display in the center console, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Predictive Speed Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and a wireless charging pad. The SUV also comes with new reflector LED headlights, ample seating for up to five, and a rear seat that can slide nearly 6 inches for maximum cargo space.

The Ford Escape lineup offers a dynamic and modern exterior design, with the ST Series adding sporty and performance touches. ST models stand out with a series-specific black mesh grille, unique rear skid plate, and a large single-wing rear spoiler.

Puerto Rican customers can now explore the exciting features and capabilities of the Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid, as it arrives at the nine dealerships of the North American brand on the island.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

