Almost sixty years after the debut of the first Mustang at Ford, they are relaunching their muscle car par excellence which has been chosen by over 10 million motorists and which since 2014 has been the best-selling sports car in the world every year. The new one, which uses an evolved platform, re-proposes, albeit modernized, the strengths of the style that has always distinguished the car: the long bonnet, the receding roof line, the short tail and the widened rear sides. Where, however, the music has changed and a lot is inside with a high rate of digitization derived from the Mustang Mach-E the electric version. The 12.4-inch digital instrument panel is connected to the 13.3-inch central display for on-board services, managed by the Sync 4 system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Under the hood ready to paw are the new 2,300 cc 4-cylinder turbo EcoBoost and a 5,000 aspirated V8 with 480 hp. At launch scheduled for 2023, the new Mustang will be offered in coupé and convertible versions as well as in 12 colors. To which is added a hotter variant than the GT, the Black Horse that raises the bar of performance and driving fun. (C.Ca.)