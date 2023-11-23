The Ford Mustang Saleen 302 White Label: A Complete Redesign for Performance and Style

Saleen Unveils Enhanced Ford Mustang 302 White Label Model

Saleen has once again delivered an exceptional upgrade to the Ford Mustang with the release of the 302 White Label. The new model, built on the platform of the latest Mustang, boasts significant changes in both aesthetics and performance.

The most noticeable modification is the new front bumper, designed to improve air circulation. Saleen opted for a more subtle and balanced approach, departing from the striking air intakes of the Ford Mustang GT and the black plastic trim of the Dark Horse.

The result is a sharper trunk with a clear separation between the upper and lower half of the front grille. While the design may be subjective, many consider it to be a more elegant version of the Dark Horse.

In the rear, a generous spoiler with the Saleen emblem is visible on the trunk lid, complemented by yellow details running along the diffuser and side spoilers.

Inside the cabin, the Ford Mustang receives the Saleen touch with emblems on the steering wheel and gear lever, along with a frame for the instrument panel and multimedia system to better integrate them into the dashboard.

Not only does the 302 White Label share style cues with the Dark Horse, but Saleen has also increased the power of the 5.0-liter V8 engine from 480 to 510 HP. Additionally, it features Gen 5 Racecraft suspension, Saleen brakes, and wheels to improve stability when cornering.

Priced at $61,990, the White Label is in line with the starting price of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. According to Steve Saleen, the founder of the American company, the 302 White Label is the most complete design ever made for the model.

“There has been a lot of talk about this model and we are addressing it. We are very proud of the final result,” Saleen assured.

The 302 White Label is expected to make waves in the automotive world with its combination of enhanced aesthetics and performance.

