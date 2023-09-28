Home » The foreign policy of the Meloni government
by admin
With this podcast, Affariinternazionali begins publishing a series of audio content on Italian foreign policy. We offer you an in-depth analysis carried out by Radio Radicale, in collaboration with the Istituto Affari Internazionali, in the “Spazio Transnazionale” broadcast on 18 September, edited and hosted by Francesco De Leo. You will listen to the speeches of Emidio Diodatoprofessor of comparative politics and international politics at the University for Foreigners of Perugia, Raffaele Marchettiprofessor of International Relations at the Luiss Guido Carli University and Leo Goretti responsible for the Italian foreign policy program of the Institute for International Affairs and director of The International Spectator.

