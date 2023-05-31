The former Pd Borghi torpedoes Schlein & Co: “Large field? Sorcerer’s apprentices”

“On the political level, the flaw lies in the handle. And that is, in the illusion, of Bettinian conception, that there can be a wide field”

“Under the same generic umbrella of a coalition evoked by sorcerer’s apprentices there cannot be anti-NATO and pro-Western, pro-Chinese and pro-EU, forcaioli and guarantors, those who want property and property taxation and those who want reform tax to lower taxes. And we could continue with the examples”. It is the analysis of Enrico Borgodeputy of Italia Viva and for many years a leading exponent of the Democratic Party, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it after the electoral defeat of the centre-left in the second round of the administrative elections and in Catania.

How do you explain the clear success of the centre-right in the ballots?

“These are administrative elections, and therefore clearly the right has been able to better interpret the needs of local communities than what has been done on the left. Where there has been inclusive capacity on reformist profiles, I am thinking of Vicenza or Brescia, the centre-left has convinced. Where the door has been slammed in the face of reformist centrists imagining themselves self-sufficient, as in Siena, the pawn has been paid. After that there is no doubt that there is an overall political factor, within which there is a homogeneous coalition on the right and Agramante’s camp on the left, due to an evident political deficit and clarity on the profile of the coalition. If local factors and national factors are summed up, we have this result”.

Where and what did the Democratic Party and the secretary Elly Schlein go wrong?

“I don’t want to pass judgments on others, nor subtract Elly Schlein from a great classic on the left: the analysis of defeat. I would like to try to say something about politics, which as such has its own rules that come back punctually archiving polls, color schemes and hagiographic chronicles with which the farewells of many people were silenced and greeted, including that of the speaker. And on the political level, the flaw lies in the handle. And that is in the illusion, of Bettini’s conception, that there can be a ‘wide field’ in which Conte’s populists and reformists like us can be associated together with the Democratic Party to act as an almost neutral mastic in the dimension of pure power. As if oil could be mixed with water, by simple will or by the laying on of hands. When Schlein says that he will do everything to keep the camp united, except for not taking a political initiative worthy of the name, he remains confined to the field of good and generic wills. That I’m not a policy. Now the Democratic Party will be called to make choices. Because under the same generic umbrella of a coalition conjured up in the guise of sorcerer’s apprentices there cannot be anti-NATO and pro-Western, pro-Chinese and pro-Ue, forcaioli and guarantors, those who want patrimonial property and property taxation and those who want reform tax to lower taxes. And we could continue with the examples. Infatuated with foreign models, and sometimes even victims of the Stockholm syndrome, the Nazarene have emphasized the ‘Sanchez model’, with the Pd instead of the Psoe and the 5 stars instead of Podemos. Following this path means condemning yourself to perennial opposition“.

