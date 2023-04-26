The former Whirlpool factory in Naples switches to the Tea Tek bell. It will produce photovoltaic panels

Listen to the audio version of the article

The former Whirlpool factory in Naples was awarded to Tea Tek Group Spa, a company from Campania that builds water treatment plants, the production of alternative energy and industrial plants. In via Argine, where the American multinational produced washing machines until 2021, Tea Tek will produce new generation photovoltaic panels. The announcement was made by the commissioner of Zes Campania, Giosy Romano in the meeting held with the trade unions.

340 hires are expected

The tender for the reindustrialization of the historic industrial site, which in recent years has been the scene of a long struggle for the defense of work, was banned by Zes Campania and two companies participated. The choice fell on Tea Tek as the plan presented envisaged not only the hiring of workers included in the former Whirlpool basin which today has 312 people, but also envisaged a further 28 hirings, all of women under 36, of which 16 indefinitely.

Company with 950 employees

Tea Tek is a young company, established in 2009 by the Granisso brothers with consolidated experience in companies in the industrial automation sector. Today the group has its registered office in Naples and operational headquarters in Acerra, as well as international branches. It has a staff of about 950 employees and collaborators with an average age of about 35 years. From 2011 to today – declares the company itself – it has achieved an ever-increasing volume of business, to the point of becoming one of the main national players in the water and industrial automation sector.

Whirlpool Corporation inaugurates its new headquarters in Milan

Romano: «Respected the times»

«The pre-established times have been respected – declares the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Government of Zes Campania Giosy Romano – Our commitment from day one has been to guarantee and protect production and workers. The result achieved is the plastic demonstration of the value and potential of our Special Economic Zone and of the great contribution of institutional synergy. The work put in place in recent months together with the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, the Prefecture of Naples, the Campania Region, the Municipality of Naples and the trade union organizations is bearing fruit”.