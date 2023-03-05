A tax officer burned a tax return from the foundation in the fireplace – for fear of personal consequences. These documents also dealt with the exemption from gift tax, which the foundation was denied in the official decision. Previously, the file was considered untraceable. Suspicions have now been raised that the state government may have exerted pressure. How do you classify the events?

Two points are particularly interesting about the incident. One is that it was repeatedly assured that one knew nothing about the tax returns. However, the foundation’s board of directors has repeatedly emphasized that the declarations were made. In the process, the government found out what happened to the declarations, but left us as a PUA in the dark. The finance and justice ministries had been informed about the events since April and May 2022 respectively. However, I do not believe that political influence was exerted in such a way that there was a direct order for the tax officer to burn the documents. But I believe that the pressure from the public reporting and the question as to the whereabouts of the declaration was so great that the officer did not dare to report it when she finally found it again.

The second thing that’s unusual is that the tax officer apparently had nothing to do with the inheritance and gift tax department. The clerk, who is responsible for inheritance and gift tax, is said to have told the tax advisor that he would agree with his view of the tax exemption for gifts for the time being. However, the decision would now be a political one. And that’s the real scandal from my point of view. This reveals that the administration did not feel bound by law and order at the moment, but by a political decision.