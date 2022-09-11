Source title: Urban Beauty, the pioneer of dust-free cotton homewear, has been focusing on the field of intimate clothing for many years

An unexpected product innovation has triggered an unexpected trend of consumption. Dust-free cotton homewear is a new technology research and development product launched by Urban Beauty on August 1, 2020. The original intention is to solve the needs and pain points of subdivided consumer groups – reducing the “sweet burden” brought by pet hair loss to pet lovers . After four innovations in the two years from 2020 to 2022, the clean cotton home clothes have been newly upgraded to professional home clothes with core functions such as anti-dust, anti-stickiness, anti-static, breathable and comfortable, and moisture-absorbing and quick-drying. Not only pet owners, urban beauty dust-free cotton home clothes firmly occupy the minds of mass consumers, and the cumulative sales volume has exceeded 1.32 million sets, becoming a clear stream in the intimate clothing industry. Tang Yixin, the spokesperson of the urban beauty brand, wears clean cotton home clothes Suddenly, the concept of dust-free cotton has a tendency to “explode”. Some new brands of intimate clothing have aimed at this track and launched dust-free cotton homewear products also created for pet lovers. In the field of home wear, “a piece of the pie”. Urban Beauty pioneered the “dust-free cotton” homewear, leading the trend, can it continue to stand out? In recent years, the popularity of the “home economy” has made the size of the homewear market continue to expand. According to data from Market Research Future, by 2027, the market size of the homewear category is expected to reach 9.23 billion US dollars. Homewear has become a “little blue ocean”, and the success of urban beauty dust-free cotton homewear will inevitably play a good benchmarking role for the industry. How is dust-free cotton made The concept of urban beauty dust-free cotton originated from the observation of pet lovers’ experience of “sucking cats”. As early as August 1, 2020, it launched the industry’s first dust-free cotton homewear specially designed for pet lovers. . Urban Beauty selects high-quality pure natural 100% Xinjiang long-staple cotton, and uses the “eddy current 2.0” spinning process imported from Switzerland to forge the non-stick wool, anti-dust, anti-static, breathable and comfortable, moisture-absorbing and quick-drying and other core functions. Dust cotton home clothes. Since 2020, the urban beauty dust-free cotton homewear has undergone 4 generations of changes, and each time it has achieved a perfect qualitative leap. Clean cotton 1.0——”Don’t be afraid of sticky hair, it will fall off in one shot”. The main product is single-sided dust-free cotton that is not easy to stick to hair and dust. It is specially tailored for pet lovers that “sucks cats” but does not absorb hair. Clean cotton 2.0——”Double-sided weaving for extra warmth”. Through the upgrading of craftsmanship and fabrics, the urban beauty dust-free cotton home clothes are rapidly updated to create double-sided dust-free cotton to provide double the thermal effect. Clean cotton 3.0——”Little cool breeze improves the skin’s sultry feeling”, according to the sultry summer climate, Urban Beauty provides consumers with summer cool and dust-free cotton home clothes that are full of breathability, have a cool feeling, and improve the skin’s sultry feeling. Clean cotton 4.0——”Super soft and warm, looks soft and really warm when put on”, Urban Beauty’s latest 2022 autumn and winter dust-free cotton homewear series, the inner layer of the brushed fabric is softer and warmer, professional functions have been fully upgraded, and a new soft and comfortable Warm, dust-free cotton. Urban Beauty 2022 autumn and winter new products dust-free cotton home clothes Why did Urban Beauty insist on four technological innovations for dust-free cotton homewear? It can be seen from the four generations of changes in clean cotton that Urban Beauty is gradually promoting clean cotton to a wider consumer group, not only for pet lovers, but to help the public achieve a higher quality home life. City Beauty’s high-tech dust-free cotton leads the industry In China, many people’s cognition of loungewear still stays in simple pajamas, and they still use out-of-season comfortable T-shirts as loungewear. However, during the epidemic, working from home and taking classes have become the norm for many people, and people’s perception of home wear has gradually changed, and the consumption of home wear has been driven. According to the "2019-2025 China Homewear Market In-depth Research and Development Prospect Analysis Report", in 2021, when the overall sales of the clothing industry is declining, the sales of homewear will still show explosive growth, from 30.17 billion yuan in 2019 to 2021. 54.85 billion yuan, stimulating strong consumption potential. According to Market Research Future, the market size of the homewear category is expected to reach $9.23 billion by 2027. As a result, many clothing brands, seeing the potential of the homewear track, have extended their "tentacles" to the homewear field. It is also aimed at pet groups and uses dust-free cotton technology, but the products seem to be still in the stage of urban beauty dust-free cotton 1.0. But the price is close to 400 yuan/set. Compared with the urban beauty, its cost performance is not outstanding. This also indicates that the urban beauty dust-free cotton homewear has begun to be paid attention to by other brands in the industry and has entered another segment of the industry. Dust-free cotton homewear is expected to become the starting point of the new track, and the market size will be further explored. However, when some brands are advocating dazzling concepts, Urban Beauty still adheres to the product road of “professional leadership”, and has always maintained a leading position in the industry in function, research and development, quality inspection, and raw materials. Urban Beauty joins hands with Texhong Textile, one of the largest cotton textile suppliers in the world, to create the first dust-free cotton homewear in 2020 that is not easy to stick to wool and dust with high-quality Tianhong Tarim yarn and dust-free cotton black technology. Urban Beauty rejects conceptual hype, insists only on providing suitable professional products to serve consumers, returns to pragmatism, and pays attention to the comfort, quality and practicability of products. Since the launch of clean cotton home wear, the cumulative sales volume has exceeded 1.32 million sets, and Urban Beauty has become a well-deserved leading brand in the field of clean cotton home wear. More than just cotton In fact, Urban Beauty has met the most extensive needs of the majority of female consumers. It has not only become a professional underwear brand with leading sales in the country, but is also committed to developing a full range of intimate clothing categories. Urban Beauty continues to deploy in the field of underwear, thermal clothing, leggings, socks and other intimate clothing, and home wear is one of them. Urban Beauty’s 2022 autumn and winter new products “comfortable going out” series of home wear Focusing on the field of intimate clothing for many years, Urban Beauty has a rich product line that can meet the needs of different consumers for intimate clothing. In terms of home wear alone, Urban Beauty has created a series of “good sleep”, “life home”, “comfortable going out”, “high-end series”, “quilted series” and other series, and strive to achieve different products with diversified products. Full coverage of scenes and people with different needs. Urban Beauty has selected over 90 high-quality functional fabrics in cooperation with the global industry head fabrics, and selected high-quality raw materials such as silk, Lycra fiber, and Xinjiang long-staple cotton. In addition to dust-free cotton fabrics, there are also soft waxy and fluffy rice velvet, fine and soft plush, thick and warm flannel, matte stretch satin silk, precision island velvet, and comfortable velvet warm fabrics, etc., to fully meet the needs of consumers. Different skin needs. In terms of appearance design, Urban Beauty combines ergonomics to design fashionable and self-cultivating tailoring, including H-shaped tailoring, coat outerwear version, small fragrance design, ready-to-wear version, etc., adding classic plaid, cute printing, classic Black and white houndstooth and other matching elements, bright and soft colors collide with each other, resulting in a variety of fashionable and practical home wear. Urban Beauty 2022 Fall/Winter New Couples Homewear Urban Beauty, who has been deeply involved in intimate clothing for 24 years, has become the leading professional underwear brand in the country by virtue of its leading position in brand, fabric, supply chain, channel, sales, patent and social responsibility. The urban beauty with strong strength will inevitably have an unshakable leading position in the field of dust-free cotton homewear created by her.

