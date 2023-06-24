Home » The foundries stem the crisis but the energy node remains
The foundries stem the crisis but the energy node remains

The foundries stem the crisis but the energy node remains

Stand up, despite everything. After the pandemic, it is difficult to foresee a more complex context for the Italian foundry sector than the one that has materialized, amidst the surge in energy prices and more generally in raw materials. However, the sector was able to resist the shocks, also finding a recovery in volumes in the first three months of the year. A large sector, that of Italian foundries, a thousand companies that employ 24,000 workers, for 7.4 billion in revenues. 2022 level achieved thanks to price growth, with revenues rising by 21% despite a 3.5% drop in tonnes produced, just under 1.9 million.

An inevitable outcome in light of the temporary closures of last year, when many companies in the sector were forced to suspend activity due to unsustainable energy costs.

In terms of overall stability, however, the results were better than could have been imagined in the midst of the crisis and the first quarter of 2023 also saw positive performances both in terms of production and revenues, respectively up by +3.3% and by 7.7% compared to the same period of 2022.

«Our companies – explained the president of Assofond Fabio Zanardi, on the occasion of the association’s annual assembly – have managed to deal effectively with an unpredictable year. Fundamental help, especially as regards the management of the energy crisis, came from the work of Assofond and the other associations representing the energy-intensive sectors, which managed to obtain important emergency measures such as the tax credit for the purchase of electricity and gas, which supported the productive forces and which made it possible to contain the damage. The market did the same, thanks to a demand that remained vigorous throughout the year, despite the necessary upward adjustment of the price lists, which is inevitable in order not to find yourself working at a loss».

Price effect which brought sector revenues to 7.5 billion, with a surge of 32.6% for ferrous metal foundries and +15.9% for others.

