TSMC’s current most advanced process for mass production is 5nm and the improved version of 4nm. The 3nm process has been delayed due to various reasons. It was said to be mass-produced in September, and it was also said to be mass-produced at the end of the year. next year.

According to TSMC’s previous news, there are at least five generations of derivative processes on the 3nm node, namely N3, N3P, N3S, N3X, and N3E. Among them, the N3 process was the earliest mass-produced process, but this version of the process was abandoned by customers. Maybe give up and go directly to the N3E process next year.

Compared with the N5 process, the power consumption of N3 can be reduced by about 25-30%, the performance can be improved by 10-15%, and the transistor density can be increased by about 70%.

On the basis of N3, N3E improves performance, reduces power consumption, and expands the application range. Compared with N5, the power consumption is reduced by 34% under the same performance and density, and the performance is improved by 18% under the same power consumption and density, or the transistor density can be increased by 60%. The density is even lower.

Considering that Moore’s Law has been slowing down in recent years, a density increase of about 70% seems not bad, but this is the best level announced by TSMC, referring to pure logic chips, and the density of SRAM cache is only 20%. N3E It will be even lower.

However, the 20% increase is still theoretically good. TSMC has released more real data at the IEDM conference.The transistor density of the SRAM cache of the 3nm process is only 5% higher than that of the 5nm, and the index has shrunk significantly.

Although the 3nm process still has 10-15% performance or 25-30% power consumption improvement, these indicators are obviously very ideal, and the actual improvement will shrink just like the density.

However, the increase in the foundry price of 3nm wafers is real. It is rumored that it is 20,000 US dollars a piece, or about 140,000 yuan, which is at least 25% higher than the 5nm process.

Moreover, the price of 140,000 yuan is still the benchmark price. If the manufacturer’s order volume fails to meet TSMC’s requirements, the price will rise sharply.It is also normal to exceed US$100,000, which is 700,000 RMB.At such a price, the cost of chip design manufacturers cannot be supported at all.

It’s no wonder that TSMC still wants to raise prices against the trend when demand is falling, but Apple firmly refuses. The reason for counterattacking TSMC is that Apple’s profit margin has not increased in recent years, and TSMC’s own profit margin has increased from 50% to 60%. .