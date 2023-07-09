The four-day week – blessing or danger

In an interview, Marcel Fratzscher (President of DIW Berlin) and Michael Hüther (Director of IW) discuss the question of a four-day week in the future world of work. Represents the opinion of the ifo Institute Clemens Fuest in a separate article. With which three important German economists have their say.

A four-day week can of course mean very different things. The original weekly working time can be reduced to four days. But you can also work fewer hours per week on four days, with or without wage compensation. Models are also possible that are based neither on fixed working days nor on the number of hours – the result counts.

You ask the workers according to their desired weekly workload, it turns out that most of them want to spend less time at work. According to the Socio-Economic Panel, people in Germany would like to work an average of 32.8 hours a week.

That’s even a little more than that specified by the IAB average weekly working time of all employees of a good 30 hours. But it is mainly full-time employees who would like to reduce their workload of a good 38 hours. But what speaks for a shorter work week. Regarding this:

If people want to work less, that’s reason enough. However, a Munchausen solution is suggested in the discussions: it is suggested that we work less but can get the same result. But nothing comes for free: if you work less, you have to make do with less money – or prove that your performance increases accordingly.

It is also clear to him that with the demographic development and the insufficient immigration of skilled workers, the current volume of working hours for all employees can hardly be maintained. Especially since there has only been little growth in productivity over the past three decades, even though Germany is in the middle of the digital transformation. In addition:

A full-time employee works almost 300 hours less per year with us than equivalent employees in Switzerland or Sweden. The annual working time volume is one of the lowest in the world. Still, people argue that we should work less for stress reasons? I’m not buying that. We should be healthier than most.

Fratzscher sees it much more relaxed. He is sure,

that it is not a zero-sum game when people work less. Empirical studies show quite clearly that working less hours increases productivity, improves satisfaction and motivation and leads to fewer sick days. The key is to remove the many barriers for the many millions of workers – mostly women – who work part-time and would like to work more.

However, the ifo Institute also sees the problem in wage compensation if working hours are reduced:

…. This is where things get economically tricky: Reducing working hours by a fifth with the same monthly wage would correspond to an hourly wage increase of 25%. This would only be financially viable for companies if the productivity of the employees increased to the same extent – ​​i.e. if they could do in four days what it takes them five days to do today.

Studies have shown that performance usually drops significantly after more than eight hours a day. But this workload is not the norm in Germany either. Sure, increasing free time is a legitimate goal. It can also be understood as a consumer good that creates benefits and thus prosperity. That is, if

If people decide to live with more free time and less consumption of goods and services, this is neither economically wrong nor irrational – and yet it is a problem for the economy as a whole. After all, anyone who earns an income from work and spends it on consumption contributes to the financing of the state budget and social security funds with taxes and levies. Those who enjoy their free time don’t do that.

Due to the pay-as-you-go financing of pension insurance, for example, falling income from work as a result of the four-day week would also lead to falling pensions. The same applies to health and long-term care insurance. According to Clemens Fuest, it is hardly possible to adequately care for the growing number of older people with falling income.

Let’s get to the much-touted increase in productivity, as allegedly demonstrated by a British study of 60 companies that had temporarily introduced the four-day week with full pay. There, productivity is said to have even increased compared to the five-day week. In addition says the IW labor market expert Holger Schäfer:

In this experiment, productivity was not measured at all, only sales. But that’s not a suitable measure of productivity, because I can keep sales constant, for example, by buying services externally.

He put it bluntly:

There is no evidence that the reduction in working hours is the cause of an increase in productivity: even in the trial in England, where companies have reported that work has become more productive, this was based on measures such as cutting back on and eliminating meetings. These are things that could of course have been implemented without reducing working hours.

Then companies that use the resulting increase in productivity for increased competitiveness, which is particularly necessary in international competition, would face companies that convert this increase into less work with wage compensation. The question is, who survives longer?

So the question of whether the four-day week is a blessing or a danger can be answered with “it depends”. The national economy is not a perpetual motion machine. Reducing working hours without wage compensation requires major advances in productivity that are not really foreseeable. Even if many activities with a bullshit character can be abolished. Especially with the demographically declining workforce potential, I see problems with a possibly economically declining volume of work. Making working hours more flexible and rationalizing would certainly help to increase satisfaction. And if Germany succeeds in converting digitization and de-bureaucratization into a real leap in productivity, then perhaps doing less work with rising wages would also be an option. But if Clemens Fuest’s forecast is correct, it will take time. He warns

before a phase of “lean growth” for Germany. “Unfortunately, there will be no economic miracle, but rather something in the direction of sweat and tears,” he told the “Handelsblatt”. Fuest contradicted Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who had spoken of a “new economic miracle” due to the investments in connection with the ecological conversion. “We shouldn’t delude ourselves about that”…

