Five years ago, a brand-new international trade and logistics channel – the new western land-sea channel was born, which closely connected the western inland with the vast ocean. As a major country along the new western land-sea corridor, with the advancement of the western land-sea new corridor project, the Singapore dollar will gradually become an important settlement currency for many enterprises in the western region. The new western land-sea corridor is also an important part of the China-Singapore interconnection project.

Recently, Bank of Chongqing carried out a self-operated forward transaction of SGD 20 million against onshore RMB, and successfully achieved profit after closing the position, realizing the “zero breakthrough” of the bank in the field of derivatives trading for the currencies of countries along the new western land-sea corridor. It is also the “zero breakthrough” of Chongqing local corporate bank in such transactions. This will also promote the bank to better provide customers with exchange rate preservation services, effectively promote the construction of the new western land-sea corridor, and promote the financial cooperation of China-Singapore interconnection projects.

Peace of mind: escort the safe-haven exchange rate for “channel” enterprises

“The fluctuation of the Singapore dollar exchange rate may directly affect the profits of relevant enterprises.” A relevant person from Bank of Chongqing said that enterprises can conduct derivatives transactions through banks to avoid market risks and achieve exchange rate preservation. It is understood that Bank of Chongqing obtained the qualifications for basic derivatives, ordinary derivatives, and RMB and foreign exchange derivatives on behalf of clients in July 2017, February 2019, and December 2020, respectively, becoming the most licensed derivative brand in the central and western regions. Complete first batch of corporate banks.

As the city’s first local corporate bank with full licenses for derivatives products, Bank of Chongqing has deepened the use of licenses and carried out RMB and foreign exchange forwards, swaps, options and other businesses, involving the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen and other currencies, with a total of more than 200 billion yuan. Derivative transactions at face value.

The bank gave full play to the advantages of valet derivative brand license, actively implemented the call of SAFE, and provided exchange rate hedging services for the vast number of import and export enterprises through various valet derivatives. Since the development of the derivatives business on behalf of customers for more than a year, the bank has carried out forward foreign exchange settlement and sales and RMB foreign exchange option transactions for more than 10 enterprises within its jurisdiction over 800 million yuan, escorting foreign trade enterprises in the new western land-sea channel to avoid exchange rate risks.

Shunxin: Diversified and efficient integrated platform services

In recent years, Bank of Chongqing has been deeply integrated into the national strategy for the construction of the new western land-sea corridor, focusing on the construction, expansion and operation of service channels, accurately meeting financial needs, continuously improving the service system, and continuously strengthening product innovation.

Bank of Chongqing actively opens up domestic and foreign, domestic and foreign currency global payment channels mainly based on SWIFT, CIPS, domestic and foreign currency payment systems, and realizes the first direct-connected “Single Window” (Chongqing) in Chongqing to realize one-stop, full-line cross-border settlement services. . The bank can provide customers with settlement and exchange services in US dollar, Hong Kong dollar, Japanese yen, Singapore dollar and other currencies. It has established business relationships with a number of asset management companies, fund companies, and overseas investment banks, building diversified investment channels for the bank’s overseas asset allocation.

Relying on the bank’s network layout of “one city and three provinces”, a comprehensive foreign exchange service network has been formally formed, which effectively guarantees financial support for the construction of the new land-sea channel. In recent years, the average annual international settlement volume of Bank of Chongqing is nearly 4 billion US dollars, ranking high in Chongqing.

Intimate: Strong support for cross-border investment and financing channels

In July 2020, assisted a 3-year overseas bond issued by an Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Yunnan Province with an investment amount of US$60 million. The raised funds were mainly used for the Saiseta Comprehensive Development Zone project in Vientiane, Laos, and the municipal transportation infrastructure in Mandalay, Myanmar Construction and operation of national projects such as the provincial reconstruction project of facilities and the Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport project in Cambodia; in the first half of 2022, participated in the investment of 7 foreign currency bond projects in provinces along the new western land-sea corridor such as Chongqing, Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Guizhou, with an investment amount of 3.28 One hundred million U.S. dollars. Since the launch of the China-Singapore Interconnection Project, it has directly served 29 financing projects with a service amount exceeding RMB 11 billion; it has provided loan support for logistics enterprises in the new western land-sea corridor. As of the end of June this year, the balance of loans and credits to logistics enterprises and logistics park platforms reached 2.575 billion yuan.

As the only bank among the four local corporate banks that conducts overseas bond investment business, Bank of Chongqing continues to support overseas direct financing of enterprises in provinces along the new western land-sea corridor. Up to now, the bank has invested in 27 foreign debt projects of the new land-sea corridor, with an investment amount of US$1.1243 billion and an investment balance of US$881.8 million, providing strong financial support for the construction of the new western land-sea corridor.

Intentions: Opening up and leading the foreign trade of characteristic products and services

As the first financial institution in the central and western regions and the sixth in the country to complete the direct connection with the cross-border financial blockchain platform of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, Bank of Chongqing makes full use of the authoritative data of the blockchain platform to innovate and launch the first cross-border financial online credit The product “chain enterprise export e-finance”. Since its launch in October last year, more than 60 enterprises have applied for the credit amount of nearly 50 million yuan. Innovatively launched the “C Chain Cloud Platform” equipped with blockchain technology to provide online accounts receivable financing, settlement, confirmation, etc. , Comprehensive supply of financial services. Since the platform was launched in January this year, it has attracted 50 companies to register, 12 core companies have initiated credit applications, and 110 million yuan has been invested in financing.

As the only local corporate bank in the city that signed a cooperation agreement with Luhai New Channel Operation Co., Ltd., Bank of Chongqing signed a cooperation agreement with Luhai New Channel Operation Co., Ltd. to participate in the construction of the logistics financing settlement application scenario of the western land-sea new channel, and provide a system for related enterprises of the western land-sea new channel. A unique logistics financial solution to help the development of logistics business in the new western land-sea channel.

Strengthening the guidance of opening up and jointly building a new land-sea corridor in the west at a high level requires the financial industry to play a greater role. In the future, Bank of Chongqing will continue to enrich financing channels, deepen digital empowerment, develop financial services with new formats and new models, strengthen financial support for the construction of the new land-sea corridor in the west, strengthen financial service innovation to serve land-sea trade, and deepen financial opening up.

