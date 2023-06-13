The four ministries and commissions issued a document clarifying that the cost reduction in 2023 will focus on reducing the burden of corporate taxes, loans, and land use_Policy_Market_Employment

Original title: The four ministries and commissions issued a document clarifying that the cost reduction in 2023 will focus on reducing the burden of corporate taxes, loans, land use, etc.

21st Century Business Herald reporter Zhou Xiaoxiao reports from Beijing On June 13, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Finance, and the People’s Bank of China jointly issued the “Notice of the National Development and Reform Commission and Other Departments on Doing a Good Job in Cost Reduction in 2023” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”) 》), clarifying that in order to maintain policy continuity, stability and pertinence, the 2023 Inter-Ministerial Joint Conference on Reducing Costs of Enterprises in the Real Economy will focus on organizing and implementing 22 tasks in 8 areas.

These eight aspects involve tax incentives, financial support, institutional transaction costs, labor costs, land and raw material costs, logistics costs, capital turnover, and internal enterprise potential tapping.

1. List the tax reduction and exemption policies for this year in detail

As the current economy is still in the recovery stage, market entities, especially small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households, still need policy support, and the deadline for some tax and fee reduction policies last year has been further extended.

Specifically include: before the end of 2023, small-scale taxpayers with monthly sales of less than 100,000 yuan will be exempted from value-added tax, and small-scale taxpayers will be subject to a 1% reduction in value-added tax on taxable sales income subject to a 3% levy rate. 5% and 10% value-added tax credits are implemented for taxpayers in the life service industry and taxpayers respectively. Before the end of 2024, the part of small low-profit enterprises whose annual taxable income does not exceed 1 million yuan will be included in the taxable income at a reduced rate of 25%, and the enterprise income tax will be paid at a rate of 20%; For the portion exceeding 1 million yuan, the personal income tax is halved on the basis of the current preferential policies. The policy of halving the collection of urban land use tax for bulk commodity storage facilities of logistics enterprises and the policy of reducing or exempting employment security funds for disabled people will continue to be implemented until the end of 2027.

Tax policies have increased support for innovative research and development. Implement support policies such as taxation and insurance compensation for the first set (set) to promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and the development of strategic emerging industries. For fields such as scientific and technological innovation and key industrial chains, targeted tax and fee reduction policies will be introduced, and the policy of increasing the pre-tax deduction ratio of R&D expenses for enterprises in eligible industries from 75% to 100% will be implemented as a long-term institutional arrangement.

The tax and fee policy has also strengthened the protection of energy supply. Do a good job in ensuring the supply and stable prices of energy and important raw materials, and continue to implement the zero-tariff policy on coal imports.

2. Reduce the burden of financial costs and increase medium and long-term loans to the manufacturing industry

The “Notice” pointed out that it is necessary to implement a sound monetary policy, comprehensively use a variety of monetary policy tools, maintain a reasonable and sufficient liquidity, and keep the growth rate of broad money M2 and social financing scale basically matching the nominal economic growth rate. Maintain the basic stability of the RMB exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level. Continue to play the important role of the efficiency of loan market quotation rate (LPR) reform and the market-based adjustment mechanism of deposit interest rates, and promote the steady and moderate reduction of financing costs of business entities. Guide financial institutions to increase medium and long-term loans to the manufacturing industry, and strengthen credit support for innovative, technological, specialized, and new SMEs. Promote banks to optimize the management and services of foreign exchange derivatives, and reduce the cost of corporate hedging and value preservation through special credit granting, data credit enhancement, online services, and product innovation.

In May, my country’s economy is still recovering steadily, but the recovery momentum has slowed down. In May, the demand for social financing has dropped, and the current RMB exchange rate has depreciated, but market expectations for interest rate cuts have risen.

On June 13, the central bank released financial statistics for May. At the end of May, the M2 balance increased by 11.6% year-on-year, 0.8 percentage points lower than that at the end of the previous month. In May, RMB loans increased by 1.36 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 541.8 billion yuan. On the same day, the results of the central bank’s open market operations showed that the bid rate for the 7-day reverse repurchase operation was 1.9%, a decrease of 0.1% from the previous trading day.

3. Reduce institutional transaction costs and carry out special anti-monopoly law enforcement actions in the field of people’s livelihood

The “Notice” pointed out that the implementation of fair competition review and supervision. Carry out special anti-monopoly law enforcement actions in the field of people’s livelihood, and increase anti-monopoly law enforcement efforts for abusing administrative power to eliminate and restrict competition. Further improve the market access system, steadily expand the pilot market access effectiveness assessment, and carry out in-depth collection and notification of cases of violations of the negative list of market access. Strengthen the protection and utilization of intellectual property rights, and implement public service projects for the benefit of intellectual property rights.

See also Powell returns hawkish: the Fed ready to tighten rates scares the stock exchanges Since the beginning of this year, in order to boost market confidence and improve market expectations, a number of ministries and local governments have launched a series of measures around optimizing the business environment, aiming to create a fair market environment and reduce institutional transaction costs. The 21st Century Business Herald reporter noticed that the State Administration for Market Regulation announced in early June this year’s first batch of typical cases of anti-monopoly law enforcement in the field of people’s livelihood. The notified cases involved medicines, liquefied petroleum gas, engineering cost consulting services, insurance, and blasting equipment. In areas such as heating, heating, food waste collection and transportation, and shared bicycles, the entities that have been notified of criticisms involving exclusion, restriction of competition, or abuse of administrative power include enterprises, industry associations, and local government departments. The clues include reports from the masses and clues assigned by superiors. 4. Reduce labor costs and increase efforts to stabilize jobs and promote employment The “Notice” pointed out that the policy of gradually reducing unemployment insurance and work-related injury insurance premium rates will continue, and the implementation period will be extended to the end of 2024. For enterprises that do not lay off employees or lay off fewer employees, continue to implement the policy of inclusive unemployment insurance and steady return of jobs. Carry out large-scale vocational skills training, and jointly build and share a number of public training bases. Yang Chang, head of the policy group of Zhongtai Securities Research Institute, said that judging from the recent employment data, although the overall employment level remains relatively stable, because the overall downstream demand of enterprises is still weak, it may form a transmission to employment and stabilize employment through enterprises. Posts are crucial. 5. Reduce the cost of raw materials for enterprise land use The “Notice” stated that the “Industrial Project Construction Land Control Indicators” should be revised and improved, and the application of land-saving technologies and land-saving models should be promoted. Continue to promote the “standard land” transfer of industrial land. Implement the industrial land allocation policy, encourage the use of long-term leases, rent first and then transfer, and flexible year supply to supply industrial land, and effectively reduce the initial investment of enterprises. Consolidate domestic resource production guarantee capabilities, strengthen domestic exploration and development of important energy and mineral resources and increase reserves and production, and improve mining rights transfer income collection and management policies. Strengthen the docking of raw material production and demand, and promote the linkage between the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain. Strengthen market supervision, strengthen expectation guidance, and promote the smooth operation of the bulk commodity market. 6. Promote logistics quality improvement, efficiency increase and cost reduction See also Gold Rush – STÖHR FAKTOR awarded Celonis Gold Partner status News Erkrath - News Erkrath Economy Current news on the internet The “Notice” pointed out that the layout and construction of national logistics hubs and national backbone cold chain logistics bases should be strengthened, and the scale, network, organization, and intensive development of modern logistics should be improved. In-depth implementation of the national comprehensive freight hub to strengthen the chain and promote the integration of cross-transportation methods. In-depth implementation of the construction of multimodal transport demonstration projects, and accelerated research and promotion of the “one order system” for multimodal transport. Improve the development level of rail-water combined transport, and promote the volume of port container rail-water combined transport to increase by about 15% year-on-year in 2023. Deepen differentiated toll charges on expressways. Strictly implement the “green channel” policy for the transportation of fresh and live agricultural products. 7. Improve the efficiency of enterprise capital turnover, and increase the efforts to clean up the accounts owed to small and medium-sized enterprises The “Notice” pointed out that in-depth implementation of the “Regulations on Guaranteeing the Payment of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises”, promoting the improvement of the long-term mechanism for preventing and resolving the arrears of small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthening the acceptance and handling of arrears complaints, and improving the efficiency of the entire process, the large amount of arrears and the time of arrears Focus on supervision and supervision of long-term and repeated complaints to protect the legitimate rights and interests of small and medium-sized enterprises. Yang Chang said that from the observation of accounts receivable data in the recent profit data of industrial enterprises, notes receivable and accounts receivable continue to grow, and the year-on-year growth rate continues to increase. These measures are conducive to accelerating the return of accounts receivable and ensuring that SMEs have cash flow security. 8. Encourage enterprises to tap potential internally and support the development of specialized, specialized and new enterprises The “Notice” pointed out that enterprises are encouraged to optimize the cost control of the whole process of production and manufacturing, supply chain management, and marketing, vigorously develop intelligent manufacturing and green manufacturing, accelerate the integration and application of industrial Internet, enhance flexible production and market demand adaptation capabilities, and promote production and marketing coordination , supply and demand matching. Increase support for the development of specialized, specialized, and new “little giant” enterprises, and continue to promote the pilot program of digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises. Accelerate the transformation, application and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements and patented technologies. For more content, please download the 21 Finance APPReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: