Wenzhou Net News Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has completed the relevant review of the fourth batch of specialized and new “little giant” enterprise cultivation and the review of the first batch of specialized and new “little giant” enterprises. A total of 55 enterprises in Wenzhou are listed.

Among the 55 Wenzhou enterprises on the list, covering electrical, automobile and motorcycle parts, valves, packaging machinery, electronic components, new materials and other industrial fields. They adhere to the professional development strategy, focus on a certain link or product in the industrial chain for a long time, and can provide key components, components and supporting products for large enterprises and large projects, as well as professionally produced complete sets of products. It has a high market share in the domestic sub-sectors.

“Specialized, refined and innovative” is a major project implemented by the state to guide small and medium-sized enterprises to take the road of specialization, refinement, specialization and novelty, enhance independent innovation capabilities and core competitiveness, and continuously improve the quality and level of small and medium-sized enterprises. . Specialized and new “little giant” enterprises refer to “small but strong” and “small but excellent” enterprises with strong technological innovation capabilities, high market share, and excellent quality and efficiency. The application object is the recognized provincial “invisible champion” Enterprises and “hidden champions” cultivating enterprises, or other small and medium-sized enterprises with strong innovation ability and outstanding market competitiveness.

It is reported that since 2019, the number of Wenzhou City’s selected national specialized, special and new “little giant” enterprises has shown a trend of increasing year by year. A total of 19 companies from Wenzhou were included in the second batch of national specialized and new “little giant” enterprises, and a total of 31 companies from Wenzhou were included in the third batch of specialized and new “little giant” enterprises. Before the announcement of the list, Wenzhou had a total of 52 specialized and new “little giant” enterprises.

Source: Wenzhou Evening News

Original title: The fourth batch of specialized and special new “little giant” enterprise cultivation list was announced, and 55 Wenzhou enterprises were on the list

Reporter: Xie Shiqi

This article is transferred from: Wenzhou News Network 66wz.com