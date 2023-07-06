The fracking ban When will the German Bundestag check the appropriateness?

Germany is massively dependent on natural gas imports. Everyone has been aware of this since the halt to Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline. Without these imports, Germany now has to cover around half of its gas consumption of formerly around 95 billion cubic meters per year from other sources. The federal government is now trying to make up for this enormous deficit by importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at lightning speed, as it would take many years to build new pipelines to increase the gas supply from other countries. Liquefied natural gas has another advantage: It facilitates the diversification of imports, because liquefied natural gas can be sourced from a large number of overseas countries, such as Australia, Canada and the USA.

Because Germany did not have any LNG terminals for landing and regasification of liquefied natural gas until recently, the federal government is investing several billion euros in the construction of five floating storage and regasification plants (Floating Storage and Redasification Units, FSRU). The first FSRU, with an annual capacity of around 5 billion cubic meters, was put into operation in Wilhelmshaven in December 2022 after a very short implementation period. A second terminal of a similar size is to follow there at the end of 2023. The completion of two such terminals is also planned for Stade and Lubmin by the end of 2023, and another terminal is now in operation in Brunsbüttel. In addition, two stationary LNG terminals are to be built by 2026. These efforts show how much Germany wants to rely on liquefied natural gas in the coming years.

In these endeavors, the procurement of sufficient quantities of LNG on the world market is just as important as building up the infrastructure. The agreement signed with Qatar in December 2022, which envisages the delivery of up to 2.8 billion cubic meters per year for at least 15 years from 2026, is a first step, but not very significant in its magnitude. LNG imports from other countries, especially from the USA, will therefore be necessary in large quantities in the coming years.

Increasing reliance on LNG is likely to come at higher costs for consumers: liquefied natural gas prices are likely to typically be higher than natural gas imported by pipeline, as liquefaction of natural gas occurs at temperatures below -160 degrees Celsius and the transport of LNG are very energy-intensive and therefore also cost-intensive. Therefore, the EWI (2022) assumes that natural gas prices in Germany will be three times as high as in the USA in 2030 if gas supplies from Russia are not resumed and natural gas demand is not reduced by a third of the consumption level before the energy crisis goes back In contrast, before the energy crisis, prices were “only” double US prices.

In addition to the higher costs, there are other disadvantages associated with the import of LNG. The liquefaction of gas and the import of LNG by tanker, for example from the USA, requires a considerable amount of energy and thus causes not inconsiderable amounts of greenhouse gases, since liquefaction and transport have so far been based on fossil fuels. It would therefore be more environmentally friendly if Germany were to produce more natural gas itself again. According to the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR 2016: 13), Germany could exploit its considerable gas reserves stored in shale rock with the help of hydraulic processes (fracking). Natural gas has been extracted in this way on a large scale in the United States for many years. The USA has advanced to become the largest natural gas producer in the world thanks to natural gas production based on fracking.

Since Germany has at the latest since the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines leading from Russia to Germany been certain that Russian pipeline gas is an unlikely option for the near future, the possibility of domestic production of natural gas from shale rock should now be seriously discussed. Until the Russian attack on Ukraine, given the seemingly limitless supply of Russian pipeline gas, this possibility could easily be dismissed by pointing to the perceived risks associated with this technology.

However, according to the Expert Commission on Fracking (2021) set up by the German Bundestag, the risks associated with fracking in Germany are far less serious than is often portrayed in the media. For example, this commission assessed the triggering of a damaging earthquake by fracking, one of the two frequently mentioned risks associated with this technology, as extremely low. The Commission also assessed the risk of groundwater pollution, the second frequently mentioned risk, as low. According to the six experts on the independent commission, fracking in Germany would represent an acceptable risk if the relevant standards were observed. Mind you: This commission includes experts who should not be suspected of taking an interest in fracking, including a representative of the Federal Environment Agency, a representative of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research Leipzig, a representative of a state office for geology, which is not responsible for the approval of testing measures for fracking, and a representative of a state authority responsible for water management, which is also not responsible for the approval of testing measures.

Against this background, the extraction of domestic shale gas deposits could help to significantly reduce Germany’s dependence on natural gas imports: According to a study by the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR 2016: 13) from 2016, shale gas deposits could cover around ten times the annual gas consumption in Germany . However, this would require Germany to lift the fracking ban imposed in 2017, which only allows for trials. According to the Fracking Expert Commission, the German Bundestag’s review of the appropriateness of the ban on fracking in unconventional reservoirs (according to Section 13a Paragraph 1 of the Water Resources Act) could have been based on its report from 2021. The question arises as to why this check has still not been carried out despite the energy crisis and gas shortages.

In addition to the very limited risks, according to the expert commission, critics of fracking bring up other arguments against the possible use of fracking in Germany, none of which are valid. First, building the infrastructure for shale gas extraction would take many years. So this would not be an option to help in the current bottleneck situation. However, the example of the LNG terminals that were set up in next to no time shows how quickly infrastructure can be set up if there is the right political will and the energy industry needs.

Secondly, it is often argued that due to climate policy necessities, natural gas should soon no longer play a significant role in the German energy mix and that the domestic production of natural gas can therefore safely be dispensed with. However, the fact that natural gas will soon no longer be of any noteworthy significance is more wishful thinking in terms of climate policy, given the fact that heat generation in the building sector is still based around half on natural gas and natural gas heating systems will continue to be used in the coming decades and the one after that due to their service lives of up to several decades decade will be in large numbers in the building stock.

Third, critics fear a lock-in effect, because shale gas extraction, if it were actually started in Germany, would be operated over a longer period of time so that the necessary investments would pay off. However, this argument does not hold: the critics of fracking should recognize that until the final achievement of climate neutrality, which Germany envisages for 2045, the use of fossil energy resources will continue to be necessary if our prosperity is to be maintained. Natural gas is the cleanest alternative among fossil fuels to cover Germany’s still enormous energy requirements: The combustion of natural gas is associated with only about half the carbon emissions of lignite combustion. Forgoing this relatively low-emission energy source is clearly not an option for the European economy unless alternatives such as hydrogen are readily available at low cost. The development of the considerable domestic shale gas reserves could therefore make Germany an important player in the European gas market and help to maintain or even increase prosperity in Germany.

Against this background, the biggest obstacle to lifting the fracking ban seems to be the fear of politicians that a small but vocal minority of the German population would demonstrate against shale gas extraction through fracking for ideological reasons. However, this should not be a reason to evade a rational decision, because the extraction of shale gas in Germany could increase both the domestic added value and the security of supply and at the same time reduce the environmental pollution, especially greenhouse gas emissions, which are associated with the import of liquefied natural gas distant countries like the USA, Qatar or even Australia. In view of possible gas shortages, it would also be high time in the coming winters to make this option for expanding the scarce energy supply in Germany the subject of an impartial, objective social discussion.

