The Francigena Festival is underway: business among the winners

by admin
The Francigena Fidenza Festival is underway: affairs among the winners

On the go Francigena Fidenza Festival. With the claim “The Beautiful Way of Europe”, from 18 to 21 May, the third edition of the Festival that celebrates the Via Francigena will take place. With over 50 events including exhibitions, walks, guided tours, insights, projects for schools of all levels, concerts, entertainment: family entertainment, walks, cultural moments, debates with the presence of national level exponents and international, entertainment for children with performances by jugglers and the inevitable tastings of local flavours.

As part of the Francigena Fidenza Festival, for the first time the “Francigena Fidenza Award” cultural prize is held”, conceived by the author Rossana Tosto. The award is given for the high professionalism, merit, talent, passion, desire to discover and to communicate profuse in the work. A career accolade recognized to those who have distinguished themselves in a particular way in the profession of narrator of facts and places.

Journalists, communicators, writers, public figures: authentic “artists of words and images.” Authors, also, of facts of excellence, of ideas and projects through which they affirmed styles and languages ​​aimed at intercepting the need for culture, traditions, art and beauty. Award recipients are news agencies, newspapers, radio, TV and cultural figures, including Affaritaliani.it.

