SENT TO BRUSSELS. When France and Germany are not in the same direction, it is difficult for the European Union to find a synthesis. Indeed, the distance between the positions of Paris and Berlin on the energy dossier turned out to be the main obstacle to an agreement at the European Council. So much so that late in the evening the EU heads of state and government were still locked up in the Europa Building to seek a compromise on the “price cap” for gas and thus give a mandate to the Commission to put in place “the dynamic price ceiling” proposed in recent days by Ursula von der Leyen. “The leaders – an EU source explained yesterday – are well aware of the fact that the markets are watching them and want to find a solution”.

But the opposition front barricaded itself last night behind Olaf Scholz, leader of those who fear that the price cap could push suppliers to sell their gas elsewhere. A front that has actually tapered off compared to the past few weeks, but enough to hold the green light for conclusions hostage all day yesterday. Also because the German Chancellor repeated the reasons for his “no”: “The tools to reduce the price of gas must be discussed intensely – he reiterated -, but we must find a way to do so avoiding running out of gas”. And he specifically asked to evaluate the possible impact on existing contracts.

However, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo reminded him that “solidarity must also exist on prices and not only on supplies”, referring to the compulsory solidarity mechanism introduced by the Commission precisely to meet Germany’s possible needs in terms of supplies. Pole Mateusz Morawiecki upped the ante and lashed out at “the evident failure of German gas policy” because Moscow’s methane “was supposed to be the blessing for Germany and instead turned out to be a curse”.

Emmanuel Macron also took the German ally head on with unusually crude words: “It is not good for Germany to isolate itself, neither for itself nor for Europe”. In recent days, the tension between Paris and Berlin has risen to the highest levels due to the differences on energy and defense policy, so much so that the meeting of the Franco-German Council of Ministers, initially scheduled for Wednesday in Fontainebleau, has been postponed to a later date. . Yesterday the two leaders decided to meet each other, also on Wednesday, to try to settle the differences.

But yesterday, the search for an agreement became complicated. “We can only find an agreement on joint purchases and on price caps, we leave it to the Commission to examine the other options,” Dutch Mark Rutte suggested. An unacceptable solution for the Italian government led by Mario Draghi, which instead asked for the immediate application of the “price cap”. The compromise attempt proposed by Charles Michel included an invitation to the Commission to “urgently carry on the work”. Intentionally ambiguous phrase which, however, according to some governments does not give a sufficiently clear mandate to Ursula von der Leyen to define the price control mechanism. The problem is that the attempt to raise the level of ambition has been held back by the group of opponents. “The price cap is an economic suicide,” said Hungarian Viktor Orban. And even the Austrian Chancellor reiterated Vienna’s opposition: “The price cap used in the Iberian peninsula is better.”

On the financial front too, the two fronts split. The board headed by Draghi and Macron insisted on the need to introduce a new fund financed with common debt to counter the high bills.

Pedro Sanchez – who signed an agreement with Macron for a new gas pipeline project between the two countries – joined in asking to replicate the Next Generation EU model. But on this Scholz continues to remain vague: «We already have excellent tools. Much of the Recovery funds have not yet been used and are destined for what is needed now ».