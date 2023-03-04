Listen to the audio version of the article

The French multinational Alstom, one of the world‘s leading manufacturers of trains and railway signaling systems, continues to invest in Italy, where it boasts historic plants such as Savigliano (Cuneo), Sesto San Giovanni (Milan) and Bologna. Alstom in Italy has been manufacturing trains for 160 years, signaling and electrification equipment for 90 years and has over 3,600 employees. Now, the industrial activity of the group in our country is enriched by a new production site: that of Valmadrera (Lecco), inaugurated yesterday in the presence of Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy Region, Gian Luca Erbacci, president of Europe of the Alstom group and Michele Viale, number one of Alstom Italy. The new plant will develop and produce components for the transmission of electricity for railways, subways and tramways.

Alstom has invested around 2 million euros in Valmadrera. The Lecco site is spread over an area of ​​9,800 square meters and unifies the production, which was previously divided into two smaller sites: in Pescate and Olginate, also in the province of Lecco. Erbacci says: «The Valmadrera plant will be strategic for the entire group, as we will export 90% of the material for electrification all over the world». This production is used in the construction of the main railway, subway and tram lines both in Europe and in the rest of the world, such as the subways of Istanbul, Riyadh, Paris and London (Elizabeth line). In this new location, employees, engineers and highly specialized personnel will design the mobility solutions of the future. An investment of international importance which, according to Minister Adolfo Urso (Made in Italy), “testifies to the attractiveness of our country”.