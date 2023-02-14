The now evident difficulties of the Italian government’s relations with our main partners, France and Germany, may be a cause for great concern, but they are nothing new. Ever since the European Union was born in the 1950s, the Franco-German duo has been viewed with some perplexity and, in some cases, with suspicion by the government in Rome.

Paris-Berlin and the “weak link”

However, there is a basic reason to act as a shield for what has always been defined as the “French-German engine” of the EU: it is around the two historical enemies of the last century, at the origin of the two world wars, that built the big one European reconciliation and the extraordinary process of integration which in a few years has brought us from 6 to 27 members (after having lost one along the way, Great Britain). Italy therefore found itself, right from the start, crushed in the supporting role very often cut out of the dialogue between the two.

Moreover, in addition to the EU treaties that bind France and Germany within the Community institutions, the two countries had also launched back in 1963 a large-scale bilateral pact, called the Elysium (today renewed in Aachen), which has also kept them together on a bilateral level. To remedy this evident imbalance within the European Community of the time (we are in the early seventies) Altiero Spinelli, one of the fathers of Europe, had insisted excessively on accelerating Great Britain’s accession to the European Community. His secret hope, as European Commissioner, was to create a counter-axis Rome-London that managed to rebalance the historic Franco-German engine. A short-lived illusion since the government of your Majesty saw fit to link up with France and Germany, effectively forming a trio, which held in its own hands the common initiatives to propose to the other partners, including Italy.

These events from the past speak volumes about theimage of weakness that has always surrounded our government. Even the fact that we change executive almost every year has taken away degrees of credibility. So Rome’s real positive role in relation to the Franco-German engine has not traditionally been that of opposing it, but rather of favoring the “communitarization” of the proposals that came from Paris and Berlin. Indeed, the adhesion of Italy, a large but fragile country, to the duo’s initiatives has often favored the subsequent involvement of all the other EU members, made less suspicious of the proposals coming from France and Germany. So it was for thestart of the Euro and for many other EU policies that form part of the great common heritage.

Brussels, fracture risk

Coming then to today, Emmanuel Macron’s hasty initiative to invite Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a short dinner in Paris, was not to cause much scandal. Macron’s move was certainly ill-timed, as inopportune was Zelensky’s subsequent declaration that he could not reveal the content of the evening talk, as if there were secret agreements decisive for the future of war or peace in Ukraine. Indeed, it is clear to everyone that, however important, the role of Paris and Berlin in the conflict has been at best contradictory and ambiguousso as to highlight the weakness of the Franco-German engine.

Directly attacking Paris and alternatively Berlin, in the middle of the European Council, has done nothing but highlight both the weakness of the duo and the precariousness of European cohesion in supporting Ukraine one year after the start of Russian aggression. It would have been much better for Italy to pass over the Paris gaffe in silence and reiterate that the real decisions are taken within the EU, without which there is no military or even financial aid to Kyiv . It is already difficult to maintain the unity of the 27 in normal times, let alone in the face of war. Even Paris and Berlin know this, even if the ambition to be a protagonist often pushes them to want to distinguish themselves, at least in words.

It therefore did not suit the government in Rome to create a political case around the behavior of the two, also because indirectly this represents an advantage for Putin who can underline the difficulties within the EU. On the other hand, it is convenient for us, as the history of our past experience demonstrates, bring the real decisions to be taken back within the European assembly, letting the excesses of Paris and Berlin exhaust themselves in the clear impossibility of playing individually or together a role too big even for them. Especially in this dramatic period of a war of power unleashed by an autocracy against the democracy of the whole of Europe, it is necessary that the big countries, starting with Italy, aim most of their cards at strengthening the role of Brussels against the chaos of individual national initiatives.