Aon, giant of insurance brokerage and professional services, has set up the Friends of Genoa Foundation in Milan, with the aim of relaunching the Ligurian capital and promoting its artistic and cultural heritage, in Italy and abroad.

The newborn institution will support restoration projects, favor cultural exchange activities, organizing new visits to Genoa, promoting projects and scholarships, contributing to the organization of art exhibitions and conferences, animating meetings think tank on innovation and environmental sustainability projects.

Board of Directors with entrepreneurs

The foundation is headed by a board of directors chaired by the publisher Carlo Perrone. Vice-president is Paolo Clerici, CEO of Coeclerici. Five directors: Pietro Salini, CEO of the Webuild Group, Carlo Puri Negri, president of Blue Sgr, Carlo Clavarino, andxecutive chairman, business international of Aon, Emanuela Brignone Cattaneo Adorno, architect who collaborated with Gae Aulenti on the transformation project of the Museè d’Orsay, and Tea Raggi De Marini, responsible for the operational management of the Foundation.

Advisory board internazionale

The body is also supported by an international advisory board, to support and promote the activities of the Foundation in the world, which has been joined, to date, by Stephen Schwarzman, founder and CEO of Blackstone group (USA), Greg Case, CEO of Aon (USA); Kwan Yoon, member of the Lg Group industrial family (Korea), André Desmarais, president and largest shareholder of Power corporation (Canada); Josè Manuel Entrecanales, president of the Acciona group (Spain), Rolly Van Rappard, founder and largest shareholder of private Equity Cvc (Netherlands).

A view of Palazzo Angelo Giovanni Spinola in Genoa. (Ansa / Luca Zennaro)

The scientific committee is currently being set up, which will bring together representatives of the Italian and foreign academic and cultural world. The Friends of Genoa Foundation will be based in Genoa, in one of the most representative historic buildings in Via Garibaldi 5: Palazzo Angelo Giovanni Spinola.