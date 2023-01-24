The front face design of Xiaomi car went viral Wang Hua responded: the design draft of the early bidding is not the final version

Although the Xiaomi car has not yet been manufactured, it has already become very popular in China, and many people are always paying attention to the latest developments.

Following the exposure of the camouflaged car some time ago,Recently, some netizens exposed the design drawing of the suspected Xiaomi car’s front face, which is still a 3D version, and it went viral on the Internet.

In this regard, Wang Hua, the person in charge of Xiaomi’s public relations, also took time to make a public response during the Chinese New Year.

Wang Hua said that this is indeed a leak of the confidential design documents of the second-tier supplier, but the supplier is only a supplier for mold proofing, and the leaked documents are the design drafts of the very early bidding process, not the final documents.

In other words, the final design of the Xiaomi car will not be what it looks like in the picture.

At the same time, Wang Hua also mentioned that there have been a lot of rumors about Xiaomi cars recently, true and false, which added unnecessary troubles to our research and development of Xiaomi cars.

I hope that everyone and friends from the media will give Xiaomi a relaxed environment. Xiaomi will be low-key and pragmatic, and go all out to make the car a good one.

Judging from the previously exposed test cars,The first car that Xiaomi will launch is positioned as a coupe. It adopts a four-door design, the ground clearance is not high, it has a long front, and a slip-back design.

The side shape is somewhat similar to the Porsche Taycan, and the lidar on the roof indicates that it has a higher level of driving assistance capabilities, and even in the previous demo video of Xiaomi, it can also support automatic charging.