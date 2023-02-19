Home Business The front face of the Tesla was completely smashed and the airbag failed! Car owner: Can I go to defend my rights? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
The front face of the Tesla was completely smashed and the airbag failed! Car owner: Can I go to defend my rights?

2023-02-19

In November last year, a Tesla in Chaozhou, Guangdong was suspected to be out of control, causing many casualties. The final investigation results have not yet been released. At around 13:50 on February 17, a similar scene happened again, this time in Ruian, Wenzhou. A Tesla Model 3 lost control at high speed and eventually rear-ended a bus, resulting in one death and one injury.

Recently, the accident investigation on Tesla’s out-of-control case is still in progress, and some car owners have questioned Tesla’s quality and safety.

A car blogger broke the news that some fans asked him,His Tesla Model Y had an accident on his way home from get off work. The front of the vehicle was smashed, but the airbag did not deploy.

Judging from the photos, the front bumper of the vehicle has been completely broken from the middle, and the front cabin and cabin cover of the vehicle have been severely deformed, but the main and passenger airbags of the vehicle have not popped up. The owner of the car said, “The car crashed like this, but the airbag didn’t pop up. Can you ask Tesla for compensation?”

In this regard, netizens commented: “Crash like this, without airbags? It’s unreasonable. Is it Tesla? That’s reasonable”,“When the airbag pops out, there is an extra charge for the airbag. Isn’t this saving you money?”

