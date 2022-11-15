Listen to the audio version of the article

Over the past three years, Italian frozen food companies have reduced CO2 emissions by 10%, equal to those emitted by over 350,000 cars traveling on the Milan-Rome route. Water usage was reduced by 4%, the equivalent of 3 million 5-minute showers saved. While between electricity and heat, the refrigeration industry has been able to reduce consumption by 2%, equal to the annual needs of more than 8,500 two-person families. These are the advances in the sign of sustainability certified by the first environmental report of the Iias, the Italian Institute of frozen foods. To obtain these results, data from 13 factories were collected, which represent about 80% of the annual consumption of frozen food in our country.

“This significant reduction in water and energy consumption occurred in the face of a significant increase in production – explains Giorgio Donegani, president of Iias – since the consumption of frozen foods in the last three years has grown by 10%”. The sustainability of these products also goes through the intrinsic nature of frozen food, anti-waste by definition: frozen food has a long shelf life and allows portion control. “In Italy – continues Donegani – only 2.5% of the 1.8 million tons of food wasted every year comes from frozen foods”.

To reduce the environmental impact, the efforts of the companies in the sector have focused on two main directions: on the one hand, the decrease in consumption per ton of product, obtained thanks to the efficiency of processes and the use of innovative technologies; and on the other hand, the reduction of the environmental impact of each energy unit consumed, thanks to investments for the self-production of the energy necessary for its processes and the progressive conversion towards the use of renewable sources. As regards energy, it is estimated that the frozen food sector consumes approximately 476,000 MWh of electricity and 474,000 MWh of thermal energy in one year, corresponding to approximately 1.04 MWh in total for each ton produced. 30-40% of energy consumption is attributable to production; 40-50% to freezing; the remaining 20-30% to storage.