The fruit that everyone likes: it is the most contaminated by pesticides. That’s what it is

Seasonal fruit and pesticides

Strawberries, bananas, cherries, apricots. These are just some of the fruits that are flooding and will flood the tables of Italians in view of the summer. One of these is among the most consumed and desired, but many do not know that it is harmful to our body.

Fruit helps us assume many vitamins to be able to strengthen our immune defenses. And this guarantees us coverage during those times when our body is more fragile. But not only fruit, vegetables also play an important role in our diet, and even the latter must be consumed regularly.

As the site writes Wine e food, more and more people suffer from chronic diseases, which particularly affect modern society. It has been repeatedly shown that a healthy diet, rich in fruit and vegetables, as often mentioned in the Mediterranean diet, is associated with a reduction in the risk of certain chronic diseases.

Including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke and some cancers. The most contaminated fruit loved by all is the strawberry. As in previous years, this fruit is the one with the most pesticides. Due to its porosity, it tends to absorb pesticides a lot, so its consumption must be limited. And before eating them, remember to wash them carefully, or use food disinfectants that are easily found on the market.

Among the fruits with the most pesticides, the most contaminated ones, we find grapes, peaches, nectarines, apples, pears and finally we find cherries. The novelties of 2023 are blueberries, also found contaminated by “phosmet” and “malathion”. Very dangerous pesticides that are present in the composition of an insecticide known as organophosphorus.

